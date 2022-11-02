Jim Dey | Amendment 1 represents labor's push for political panacea
There are a lot of offices and issues on the Nov. 8 ballot in Illinois, but not a lot of intrigue as to the results.
Democrats are expected to sweep all statewide races and maintain their big majorities — perhaps super-majorities — in the state House and Senate.
The GOP may snatch a political crumb here and there off the Ds’ table. But between Democratic statewide dominance and gerrymandering, most contests for state offices were decided long ago.
But that’s not the case for the most consequential, least known and most misunderstood ballot issue — Amendment 1 — the workers’ rights amendment.
Electing a governor is big but not permanent. Governors come and go, sometimes voluntarily and sometimes not.
But passing a constitutional amendment is altogether different. They become part of the permanent framework of government that establish the rules with which all legislation must conform.
Once in place, they can be impossible to dislodge because both adopting an amendment or repealing a constitutional provision require super-majority approval (60 percent) by the voters.
That’s the burden now borne by Big Labor, the most powerful force in Illinois politics. At the same time, labor’s burden represents opponents’ hope that Amendment 1 will fail to win the 60 percent margin.
What is Amendment 1? Few know, because the amendment that bills itself as writing collective bargaining rights into the state constitution is long and vague enough that it’s impossible to predict how judges would interpret it in coming decades. It’s Pandora’s box, Illinois-style.
Proponents have characterized the amendment as a means of workers winning higher wages. Their ads have shown a construction worker claiming that the amendment will boost his pay.
Opponents have run ads that assert passing the amendment will raise Illinois’ already sky-high property taxes.
Kent Redfield, a retired University of Illinois-Springfield political science professor, contends both claims have “zero” credibility for a variety of reasons.
The amendment says nothing about directly raising taxes of any kind. At the same time, construction workers are private-sector employees whose collective bargaining rights are governed by federal employment law that supercedes state law.
The amendment would apply to already unionized public employees and government employers.
Further, it would assure that Illinois, long a pro-union state, can never adopt right-to-work laws.
“That’s like spiking the football after scoring a touchdown. We’re not going to pass right-to-work laws anytime soon,” said Redfield.
So if the amendment is not about private-sector workers who already have collective bargaining rights and it’s not about establishing the already existing right to engage in collective bargaining, what is it about?
Amendment 1 would establish a state constitutional right for government employees (meaning public sector employees) to engage in union organizing and collective bargaining. They already have these rights under state law.
It expands collective bargaining issues from “wages, hours and workings conditions” to include workers’ “economic welfare and safety.” It does not define what “economic welfare and safety” include but indicates they are in addition to “wages, hours and working conditions.”
It further bars the General Assembly, the state’s policy-making branch of government, from passing specific laws that infringe on protections afforded by Amendment 1.
That could mean that hundreds of existing state labor laws could be deemed unconstitutional under Amendment 1.
Finally, the amendment would bar passage of right-to-work laws. But they have been a non-issue in Illinois for years.
So what is it all about?
Redfield said Big Labor is throwing its weight and millions of its dollars around in ways that are “abstract and kind of in the future” but of much potential new power.
How powerful? Illinoisans would have to pass Amendment 1 to find out.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.