Candidate television commercials for the office of Urbana city clerk?
Campaign donations in the thousands of dollars?
What’s happening in the Feb. 23 Democratic Party primary contest between incumbent clerk Phyllis Clark and challenger Titianna Ammons is without precedent, but not without explanation.
“We’ve never had the Ammonses before,” said Urbana Democrat Eric Jakobsson, a former city council member and longtime party activist.
He’s certainly right about that.
Aaron Ammons was elected as Champaign County clerk in 2018, while his wife, Carol, is both the representative for the 103rd Illinois House District and chairwoman of the Champaign County Democratic Party.
As the county’s No. 1 power couple, they’re using their political magic — a big cash stash, hard work and effective organizing — to get daughter Titianna their party’s nomination to the city clerk’s office. Since Urbana is solid Democratic territory, winning the nomination is tantamount to winning the April 6 general election.
The divisive primary is forcing Democrats to choose from among competing party factions.
In recent decades, the three-person elective office — the clerk and two assistants — has generated little intrigue. Mostly without opposition, incumbent clerk Clark led the office from 1993 to 2017, when she retired and was replaced by former Alderman Charlie Smyth.
After Smyth resigned for health reasons, Clark was appointed to fill the vacancy by Mayor Diane Marlin and then decided to run again.
The 73-year-old Clark said she still has the same passion for the job that she’s always had. But she expressed dismay that the primary contest has become a money-driven election.
“The city clerk’s office is important. But it is not one that warrants tons and tons of campaign money” being spent, she said.
Ammons said she’s “disappointed” by Clark’s assessment, charging that perspective “has contributed to the low turnout in Urbana elections.”
Campaign finance records at the Illinois State Board of Elections reveal that Carol Ammons has made large campaign contributions from her “Friends of Carol Ammons” committee to her daughter’s campaign committee.
Records for December and January show three separate contributions from Carol Ammons to the “Friends of Titianna Ammons” — $500, $2,355 and $3,000.
Titianna Ammons also received a $1,000 contribution from DeJuan Key, owner of Springfield-based Campaign Consulting & Strategies.
Titianna Ammons said her mother has made contributions to “many campaigns and causes” and that she is “honored that (Carol Ammons) believes in my platform.”
Those are not striking sums for a legislative or countywide contest, but they are for the clerk’s office, an administrative post whose duties are governed by state law.
The clerk is paid about $60,000 a year to manage public records, meet all legal public-notice requirements for meetings and serve as clerk to the city council. The office also assists candidates seeking municipal office and acts as Urbana’s lead Freedom of Information Act officer.
Prior to being electged to the Champaign County Board in November, Titiamma Ammons had never served in elective office.
Elected in November to a seat from District 11 on the Champaign County Board, Titianna Ammons planned to run for clerk even before she joined the 22-member board.
Comparing Ammons’ background to her own, Clark said voters will have to decide which candidate brings “more to the table.”
“At this point, that would be me,” said Clark, who suggested Ammons “doesn’t have a clue” as to how to run the clerk’s office.
But Titianna Ammons expressed confidence and said, if elected, she will pursue nonstatutory functions by increasing voter registration, improving the Freedom-of-Information process and helping candidates file mistake-free petitions.
While Clark has been endorsed by Urbana’s mayor, Titianna Ammons has been endorsed by Champaign County Treasurer C.J. Johnson, who was elected in November.
“I look forward to joining the ranks of powerful Black women and serving my community alongside Treasurer Johnson,” Ammons wrote on her Facebook page.
Clark, her opponent in the clerk’s race, is also Black.
Titianna Ammons has the endorsement of the local Service Employees International Union, backing she said will encourage her to work “for the hard working families and individuals of Urbana.”
“I look forward to working with SEIU as your next Urbana city clerk,” she said in response to the endorsement.
Before he was elected county clerk, Aaron Ammons was president of the SEIU chapter at the University of Illinois, according to the union.
Urbana’s unionized municipal employees are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Neither employee in the city clerk’s office is represented by a union.
There’s only one contested primary race in Champaign — township supervisor. Urbana features a number of contested races, including for mayor and city council.
Even with competition, municipal elections are traditionally low-turnout affairs. Consequently, the winners usually are those best able to get their supporters to the polls.
That’s why the race is up in the air — the Ammons organization versus Clark’s experience.
“I’m running against Carol Ammons and Aaron Ammons in the name of Titianna Ammons,” Clark said.
