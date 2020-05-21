A group of Democratic Illinois House members, including Urbana Rep. Carol Ammons, has proposed a series of dramatic changes to the state’s voting laws aimed at increasing voting by mail in the November election.
But Ammons, a member of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus election group, is also using the proposed legislation as a vehicle to clean up some personal and family political business.
Ensnared in a fight with fellow local Democrat Maryam Ar-Raheem over control of the Champaign County Democratic Party, Ammons’ legislative proposal would settle the matter by mandating another election — the third — to choose a party chairwoman.
Her other proposal would give her husband, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons, more discretion in handling vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day. Aaron Ammons was chastised after the March primary by the State Board of Elections for tabulating early votes the night before Election Day, a violation of state law.
The General Assembly began what is expected to be a three-day session Wednesday in Springfield, meaning there is not much time to address major issues, the biggest of which is the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
But the omnibus elections bill, which is expected to come under consideration, has reportedly received clearance from Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. The proposed legislation, S.B. 1863, would re-write voting rules only for the November election.
Among its most significant proposals is its declaration of Election Day as a holiday for all government employees in the state.
The Democratic women, writing in a May 14letter to Madigan, argued that the state should encourage voting by mail because of the threat to voters posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Their proposals include allowing people to “begin submitting applications for VBM now” instead of waiting until Aug. 5, which is three months before the election; requiring election authorities to solicit votes by mail by sending “applications to individuals who have previously participated in an election”; and allowing newly registered voters to “automatically request a VBM.”
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller said Madigan agreed to virtually everything the women’s group sought.
He also cited the Champaign County angle on two of the proposals.
One would address the dual claim for the Democratic Party chairwoman’s post by requiring the following:
“In any instance where more than one person has filed with the State Board of Elections to become chair of a county central committee as of May 1, 2020, the county central committee shall reconvene and take a public vote to determine the chair of the county central committee, no later than July 1, 2020.”
Ammons asserts that she was elected party chairwoman April 15, while Ar-Raheem contends she was elected to that position on April 22.
Ar-Raheem was elected party boss in 2016 with Ammons’ assistance, serving two terms before she was challenged this year by Ammons.
Each of the warring parties claims the other’s election was illegitimate. Ammons’ supporters say state law required the party’s county convention to be held April 15 and that Ammons won an overwhelming majority, while Ar-Raheem’s supporters contend that a state party organization advised that county party officials had flexibility to choose another date for the convention because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that Ar-Raheem did so, setting one for April 22. Further, they contend that only Ar-Raheem, as party chair, had the legal authority to call a convention, giving the April 22 meeting the imprimatur of legitimacy.
Ar-Raheem’s supporters boycotted the April 15 meeting, and Ar-Raheem did not permit Ammons’ supporters to participate in the April 22 vote.
So far, both Ammons and Ar-Raheem have been identified as county chairwoman by the board of elections.
Democratic officials are aware of the battle in Champaign County and are growing increasingly impatient over the public fight.
“The Champaign County Democratic Party has reported to us that Carol Ammons is the elected County Chair. We have no further comments,” said Dan Kovats, executive director of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association.
The other Champaign County proposal cited in the letter to Madigan would allow “elections authorities to take all steps necessary to prepare and process return VBMs, except actually tabulate the vote.” The measure said it would permit election workers to complete “much of the process in advance.”
The proposal still would bar election officials from counting early votes in advance, a practice Aaron Ammons defended as proper in March.
Elections board lawyer Marni Malowitz said in a letter to Aaron Ammons that the “tabulation issue” was “one of a series of voting irregularities in Champaign County that has occurred in relation to this election, including failures to comply with election-code provisions and best practices governing mail voting, the public testing of voting equipment and the order of certain candidates on ballots.”
The elections board said that as a result of those shortcomings Aaron Ammons’ office would be placed under “increased scrutiny” in future elections.
Two local Democrats affiliated with the Ar-Raheem faction — precinct committeewomen Deloris Henry and Cynthia Fears — have made allegations of election improprieties by Aaron Ammons’ office and have requested a “forensic audit” of the ballots.
Voting by mail has become a subject of increased conversation, generally supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans.
The proposed legislation said the coronavirus “presents a severe public-health emergency” and that encouraging more voting by mail would protect “the health and safety of Illinoisans.”