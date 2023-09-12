Can a guy’s main squeeze rat him out?
That’s apparently what concerned Tobias Diggs of Chicago.
So he married girlfriend Devinn Adams.
Unfortunately for him, they did not live happily ever after.
Despite the sacred bonds of matrimony, she testified against him in connection with a spectacular 2017 jewelry-store heist in the southwestern Chicago suburb of Hinsdale.
Now serving time at a federal penitentiary in Oklahoma City, Okla., Diggs — citing the marital confidentiality privilege — asked a federal appeals court to overturn his conviction.
A three-judge panel from the 7th circuit in Chicago unanimously rejected Diggs’ argument.
But the justices had some trouble with the confidentiality argument, particularly since a federal prosecutor — in his final argument to jurors — cited the “super powerful” testimony by Diggs’ wife against him.
So the justices avoided the question altogether.
If it was an error for the trial judge to admit Diggs’ wife’s testimony, the court ruled, it was a “harmless error,” because other evidence linking Diggs and co-defendant Joshua McClellan of Oak Lawn to the crime was overwhelming.
“We are convinced that an average juror would not find the government’s case significantly less persuasive without” his wife’s testimony, wrote Justice Thomas Kirsch.
Four men carried out the armed robbery on the morning of March 17, 2017, at Hinsdale’s Razny Jewelers, taking at gunpoint “more than $400,000 in watches and jewelry.”
One remains on the lam while another has never been identified.
The heist and subsequent investigation look like something out of a movie script.
Diggs and McClellan were subsequently arrested, but not before they tried to sell their stolen goods to a fence with a moniker — “A.P. the Jeweler” — and other shadowy characters, one with the rich nickname of “Goldmouth.”
The investigation showed the coppers were all over the bad guys because the evidence, much of it based on cellphone records, really was overwhelming.
Diggs, 29, faces a November 2026 release date.
McClellan, 34, is being held at a federal prison hospital in Rochester, Minn.
He’s not due out until August 2027.
Spousal testimony represents a thorny legal issue.
Diggs’ wife was compelled to testify under an exception to the confidentiality standard owing to her status as a co-conspirator.
She loaned her Lexus SUV to her then-boyfriend and soon-to-be-husband to carry out the robbery.
But that standard is under legal assault in four other federal circuits, leaving the 7th “on the short side of a lopsided circuit split,” as Justice Michael Scudder wrote in a concurring opinion in which he speculated that “a future case will require us to reconsider our position.”
The co-conspirator exception in the 7th circuit dates back to 1974.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that finding in a 1980 case in which Otis Trammel sought to block his wife’s testimony against him in a heroin-smuggling case.
The big difference in the Trammel case is that Trammel’s wife was not compelled to testify against her husband because she was his partner in crime.
“Trammel’s wife had chosen to testify against him,” Scudder wrote.
“The privilege may only be invoked by the testifying spouse: They alone decide whether to testify, regardless of the wishes of the defendant-spouse.”
The high court apparently did not like the look of the government having the power to compel one spouse to testify against another.
It cited the “broader societal interest ... in avoiding the unseemliness of seeing (one) spouse being coerced to testify” against the other and “put the nails in the defendant spouse’s proverbial coffin.”