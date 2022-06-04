It’s time for another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about in the news this week:
Not a love story
“RINO Rodney” Davis and “Carpet Bagger” Mary Miller are at it again.
U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller, both Republicans, are fighting for the GOP nomination in Illinois’ newly drawn (and gerrymandered) 15th District.
The contest proves — as if it was actually in doubt — that hell hath no fury like a legislator whose elective office is in jeopardy.
The pair have given each other insulting nicknames and casting aspersions galore ever since it became obvious that one of them will be out of office next year.
This week, Miller hit back at Davis with ads responding to his attacks on her:
“Why is Rodney Davis attacking Mary Miller’s Christian faith? When Miller talked with Tony Perkins about the border, she noted the lessons of the Good Samaritan. Now Davis twists her words to attack her on immigration. Davis cut out: ‘The role of our government is to enforce our laws.’ Davis should apologize. The fact is, Davis voted for amnesty, not Miller. Mary Miller, strong on the border, Trump endorsed.”
And then there was this:
“Does Rodney Davis think you’re stupid? His pals say Mary Miller hates our military. Horse manure. Miller opposed Joe Biden’s woke military makeover plan loaded up with diversity training, gender perspectives, even a report on discriminatory uniforms. Perfect for a squish like Davis, not a conservative like Miller. President Trump backs Miller and says she’s strong for our military.”
Here’s a word to the wise. Don’t believe a word you hear in political advertising. It’s mostly distortions and/or complete falsehoods.
Love conquers all
In another year of Illinois’ rancid politics, there was a spark of romance at the State Capitol in Springfield.
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs, a Champaign County resident, recently married marketing executive Erica Baker in a ceremony held in the chambers of the Illinois Senate.
Rabid partisan that he is, Democrat Frerichs made sure the ceremony was performed by a fellow Democrat. Doing the honors was current Legislative Inspector General Michael McCuskey, a retired state and federal judge.
Born to run
If an election is being held almost anywhere in the galaxy, it’s a pretty sure bet that former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn will think about throwing his hat into the ring.
This time, Quinn is putting out feelers about running for mayor of Chicago in 2023.
Incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot has made a mess of the job. But, like most politicians, she doesn’t see why that should bar her from running again.
Quinn, now 73, is one of a handful of Chicagoans who perceives Lightfoot’s vulnerability as providing an opportunity to get back into public office.
Also running is state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, a former Fighting Illini football player. Buckner, who has a law degree from DePaul, played defensive lineman for the UI in the mid-2000s. The field of candidates in the mayor’s race grew even bigger this past week when former Chicago schools Superintendent Paul Vallas announced his candidacy.
None of the candidates, however, have the political track record of Quinn, who’s been active in state politics for 40-plus years.
He has held the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and treasurer and run for many others including attorney general, secretary of state and U.S. Senate.
Quinn wouldn’t say for sure that he’s running, but he’s surely enjoying the attention his interest in running has generated.
“I think the next couple of months I’m going to talk to a lot of people across Chicago and participate in events, including petitions drives, and we’ll see,” he said.
Race to the bottom
The closer election day gets, the nastier — or at least distasteful — political ads become.
Primary election day is June 28.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Newman takes the honors this week in the “how low can you go” sweepstakes.
She ran an ad featuring her defecating dog. She analogized her dog’s activity to the attacks launched at her by campaign supporters of fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten.
The pair are running against each other for their party’s nomination in the Sixth District as a consequence of the redrawing of congressional districts for the 2022 election.
Newman is at a disadvantage because she is under investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee for allegedly offering a staff job to a potential election opponent if he’d drop out of the race.
She actually signed a written contract with the potential rival guaranteeing him a job. Newman subsequently double-crossed him, prompting a lawsuit that drew public attention and leading to the investigation.
Casten supporters are making an issue of the investigation while Newman dismisses the probe as no big deal.
News reports indicate that a group supporting Casten is preparing a big ad campaign to highlight Newman’s ethical problems.
Gay-bashing governor?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s endorsement of a Chicago-area Democratic legislative candidate provoked an enraged response from the candidate he didn’t endorse.
State Rep. Sam Yingling characterized Prizter’s endorsement of his primary opponent — Mary Edly-Allen — as an “attack” on him that he cast in very personal terms.
“As a gay man, I am used to being bullied. But I did not expect to be attacked on the first day of pride month by a fellow Democrat,” Yingling said.
Of course, Pritzker’s endorsement of Yingling’s opponent was not an attack. His statement on her behalf didn’t even mention Yingling’s name, let alone launch an attack on him.
But in politics, candidates use the weapons available to them. So Yingling sought to gin up some sympathy by playing the gay victim card.
For those who haven’t figured it out yet, politicians will say anything.
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller reported that Yingling has launched repeated attacks on Edly-Allen for her allegedly close ties to former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
When Madigan was on top, people like Yingling groveled at his feet and begged for his campaign backing. Now that Madigan is under criminal indictment, even his fellow Democrats are using him as a campaign foil.
Miller reports that “Madigan ordered his foot soldiers to work in Yingling’s House campaigns” and Madigan’s campaign committees “gave Yingling $1.75 million over the years and Madigan’s allies in the House and in organized labor gave him millions more.”