Depending on where one stands, the criminal-justice legislation recently passed by the Illinois General Assembly is either a small down payment on social justice or a sprawling conglomeration of bad ideas that threaten public safely.
The legislation — roughly 700 pages — was passed in last-minute action in the recent lame-duck session after being introduced just a few days earlier.
It’s not just the bill’s contents that have some sputtering in rage but also the lightning-fast speed with which it flew through the House and Senate.
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, supported the bill because he said there is “more good than bad” in it. But he said the legislation had way too many big ideas in it and “deserved a better process.”
For example, he said the provisions to end cash bail, a historic change, should have been considered as a separate measure.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, complained that in his chamber, the legislation was presented, debated and passed so fast that “not a single member of the Senate even knew what was in it.” He voted no.
The law-enforcement community — police and state’s attorneys — bitterly oppose the measure and complain they were excluded from the drafting process.
Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, said he hopes Gov. J.B. Pritzker will veto what he called “an anti-police bill.”
Social-justice groups, however, praised the measure as an overdue step forward. Sharon Mitchell, director of the Illinois Justice Project, predicted the legislation will make “police more accountable” and “break the state’s destructive and dangerous reliance on mass incarceration.”
Pritzker appears unlikely to veto the measure. For starters, he said he was “very pleased” it passed.
The second reason is political. With a 2022 re-election campaign ahead, Pritzker wants to avoid conflicts with Black legislators, a potent Democratic Party force in the General Assembly and Illinois.
A veto would almost certainly create political turmoil, particularly so after House Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford said the measure is necessary to protect minority citizens from police.
“Please understand me when I say as a Black woman, mother and wife, we are tired of waiting,” she wrote in a Chicago Tribune commentary.
Lightford drew a direct link between the legislation and the death in May of George Floyd after a White Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as Floyd complained he could not breathe.
“Those living in our community wonder what took so long,” said Lightford, who ridiculed the notion that the bill was rushed by asserting that “it’s not like we passed it in 8 minutes and 46 seconds.”
Supporters also dismissed the notion that the bill was a last-minute surprise. They contended they held multiple virtual meetings in recent months to hear from interested parties, their point being that everyone was up to speed on the bill if they wanted to be.
But Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who testified at one virtual meeting, challenged that claim.
“There is a big difference between saying, ‘We will let you talk’ and ‘We will let you participate in the decision-making,’” she said.
Rietz said there was “absolutely not” a collaborative process.
“If we had been included, we would have known what was in the original bill,” she said.
Lightford dropped a series of bills in the legislative hopper just prior to the start of the lame-duck session. She explained she and other Black caucus members kept the measures to themselves so critics would have little time to review and possibly criticize it.
The most significant provision ends cash bail. This provision, which will not take effect for two years, is meant to ensure that individuals who face criminal charges do not languish in jail because they lack the money to post even a small bail.
It states that those charged with a crime — no matter how serious — can be released, with a rebuttable presumption being that they ought to be released. Judges can hold individuals without bond if they can justify their ruling with statutory criteria.
The legislation also mandates training revisions, restricts the ability of police officers to use force in detaining a resisting suspect, revises and loosens home-detention criteria, and on and on. A Republican legislative summary of the 700-page bill is more than 50 pages long.
The governor has just two options — sign or veto. He cannot use his amendatory veto power to revise the bill because it was passed by a now-expired Legislature.
If Pritzker vetoes the bill, the whole process starts over. If he signs it, Rietz predicted the Legislature will have to pass a series of corrective measures to make it workable in a real-world setting.
