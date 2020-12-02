As 18-year-old Adel Daoud, a self-described jihadist, contemplated the mass casualties caused by a bomb he helped plant outside a popular Chicago restaurant, he compared his experience to winning the “lottery.”
Well, maybe a reverse lottery, one that generated disaster instead of enrichment.
When Daoud pushed the detonator, the bomb did not go off because it was a dud. Instead, Daoud’s life imploded.
He was immediately arrested by FBI agents who had identified Daoud as an aspiring “terrorist” and worked with him to plan and plant a 1,000-pound bomb outside the highly-crowded Cactus & Bar Grill.
That was back in September 2012, the beginning of Daoud’s legal odyssey.
He was subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison in Chicago federal court.
Chicago’s 7th Circuit Court of Appeals recently intervened in the case, but not to overturn Daoud’s conviction. Instead, it found the 16-year prison sentence imposed by U.S. Judge Sharon Coleman was so low that it “fell outside the range of reasonable sentences.”
He could have been sentenced to life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. Federal prosecutors asked for a 40-year sentence while a probation officer recommended 15.
Daoud now faces a longer sentence, a reality that angered his defense lawyer, Thomas Durkin.
“In hindsight, we should have tried these cases, so the public could have seen the callousness and absurdity of the government’s tactics,” he said.
Was Daoud a victim of a phony bombing plan conceived and orchestrated by federal agents? Or is he a highly dangerous ideologue whose homicidal proclivities were recognized and addressed by law enforcement?
Those two perspectives are at odds, the sentencing judge taking a more sympathetic view while a unanimous appeals court adopted a harder line.
Unfortunately for Daoud, it wasn’t just the bomb plan the courts considered.
After being locked up, Daoud solicited the murder of the undercover federal agent who befriended him and helped him plan the bombing. He later tried to stab to death a fellow inmate.
Daoud’s case also included mitigating factors. His youth, his immaturity, the mental problems he encountered behind bars all made him appear less threatening to the trial judge.
She said Daoud was “respectful and pleasant to this court at all times, more so than probably any defendant in custody that I have had.”
But Daoud’s in-court behavior was irrelevant, as were a number of the sentencing judge’s other observations about his character and demeanor according to the appeals court.
Writing for the three-judge panel, Justice Amy St. Eve said the law bars appeals panels from substituting their judgment for that of the sentencing judge. They can overturn a sentence only after finding a “significant justification” to intervene.
In this case, the appeals court said, there were several “significant issues.”
It said the sentencing judge “downplayed the extreme seriousness of Daoud’s offenses in ways that conflict with the undisputed facts.” She also “failed to account for the need to protect the public from Daoud’s demonstrably high risk of re-offending.”
Daoud essentially argued that he was a big talker who never could or would have obtained a 1,000-pound bomb without the help of the undercover agents whose influence on him was too strong to resist.
“The way I see myself in 2012 is some idiot trying to make friends,” Daoud told the court at his 2018 sentencing hearing.
Daoud spent part of his pre-trial detention receiving mental health treatment after being found unfit to stand trial. He had no proven mental health issues until after his arrest, but the sentencing judge referred to his “traumatizing” experience behind bars, including being placed in a segregation cell after he tried to kill a fellow inmate, to be mitigating factors.
Undercover FBI agents made contact with Daoud after he announced on social media that he wanted to “die a martyr” and commit “violent acts of jihad against the United States.”
“I want to be a great terrorist,” he told the agents while also claiming a desire to attend college.
Daoud also condemned himself for his “laziness” and “procrastination.”
“All I do is talk,” Daoud said.
What he really was and he really would have done if not contacted by undercover agents is a matter of speculation. But it’s clear what he did — join a bomb plot to kill many people. On that point, as the appeals court noted, the law is both clear and harsh for violators.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff
gazette.com or 217-351-5369.