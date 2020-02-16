Are emails, like diamonds, forever? It must look that way to Urbana-based federal Judge Colin Bruce.
His mostly innocuous, but still controversial, email exchanges continue to reverberate through the federal judicial system.
Last week, a federal appeals court, in a ruling involving an armed robber, unanimously found that Bruce’s well-publicized email exchanges with the federal prosecutor’s office “show no evidence of actual bias.”
That’s comes after a unanimous October ruling in a different case by the same court that the judge’s emails “undermine the public’s confidence” in the concept of judicial fairness.
In the case decided last week, the appeals court denied the request of defendant Randy Williams to have his conviction overturned. The three-judge panel consisted of Illana Rovner, Amy St. Eve and Michael Brennan.
In the case decided last fall of Kankakee drug dealer James Atwood, the same court overturned a prison sentence imposed by Bruce and sent the case back for a new sentencing hearing before another judge. The appellate panel was made up of Justices Diane Wood, Michael Kanne and Amy Coney Barrett.
If that wasn’t a wild enough turn of events, U.S. Judge James Shadid released a decision related to the Bruce emails that airs more dirty linen from a U.S. Attorney’s Office fighting desperately to keep it out of public view.
Shadid revealed that Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Bass filed a complaint charging that Bruce and at least two of Bass’ fellow prosecutors — former acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Hansen and criminal division chief John Childress — were colluding to sabotage the corruption case filed against former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock. Bass sought an investigation into the alleged conspiracy by the Office of Inspector General.
Shadid described “Bass’s assertion that (the U.S. Attorney’s Office) was in cahoots with Judge Bruce to sabotage the Schock case” as “fantastic,” in the sense of “fanciful” or “remote from reality.”
The rulings were more fallout from the doomed prosecution of Schock, a former member of Congress from Peoria. Because it was so badly mishandled by the government, U.S. Justice Department officials ultimately stripped the case from prosecutors in the Central District of Illinois and re-assigned it to those in the Northern District.
After conducting what they said would be a top-to-bottom review of the
charges against Schock, Northern District prosecutors in September 2019 dismissed the charges against him.
The turn of events in the Northern District did not occur until well after there were considerable fireworks in the Central District.
While the case remained before Bruce at the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Urbana, Schock lawyers repeatedly lodged misconduct allegations against investigators and prosecutors, including Bass.
One complaint focused on improper statements allegedly made by both Hansen and Bass before the grand jury. Prosecutors reportedly told grand jurors — improperly — that Schock had refused to appear before the grand jury to testify.
They emphatically denied that assertion. But the Schock team later produced grand-jury transcripts that showed prosecutors had made repeated references to Schock’s non-appearance.
Bass was subsequently removed from the prosecution team for misleading the judge. He was angry and suspicious over his removal, and Shadid’s decision reveals Bass sought to retaliate.
He learned in late 2017 that Bruce had exchanged emails with Lisa Hopps, Bruce’s former paralegal who continues to work for the U.S. attorney. Some of the emails were purely social in nature, like one related to a going-away party for a retiring U.S. attorney, James Lewis. But others concerned the child-kidnapping case of Urbana resident Sarah Nixon. Bruce complained about the quality of the defendant’s cross-examination by a rookie prosecutor.
A story about those emails that raised questions about their propriety subsequently appeared in Springfield’s Illinois Times.
The disclosure prompted Shadid, then the chief judge of the Central District, to remove Bruce from all his criminal cases, including the Schock case, while the matter was investigated by the Judicial Council of the Seventh Circuit.
In May 2019, the investigation concluded with a reprimand to Bruce for his ex parte exchanges with the prosecutor’s office but found “no evidence” that they had “impacted any of his rulings or advantaged either party.”
Bruce is back to presiding over criminal cases again, but the fallout from his emails continues as criminal defendants who had cases before him pursue claims of bias.
One comes from Nixon, who was tried in December 2016 and convicted of child kidnapping as a consequence of a nasty custody battle with her former husband.
It was Nixon’s request for more Bruce emails that prompted Shadid’s decision to reject the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s request to redact some of the exchanges.
In addition to Bass’ email to the inspector general, Shadid also reviewed his emails to the Justice Department’s Professional Responsibility Advisory Office, which were duplicates of his original complaint.
Hopps also joined the email campaign, Shadid revealed. She sent a six-page memo to the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys “to ask EOUSA and the (DOJ) to take certain action regarding the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Schock.”
Among the emails is a Bass message to the inspector general in which he alleges there are “reasonable grounds to investigate whether (Hansen, Childress and Bruce) ... engaged in a concerted effort ... to obstruct, undermine and sabotage an ongoing high-profile criminal case of national significance.”
He also suggested the trio tried to “wrongfully obstruct, undermine, disrupt, and cause my removal as the lead attorney” in the Schock case. Finally, he contended they “provide(d) false and incomplete information” to the Justice Department and judicial officials “to thwart and corrupt the U.S. Attorney selection process, which is ongoing.”
It remains to be seen what will come from the disclosures to Nixon’s lawyers.
But the 7th Circuit tried to explain what appear to be conflicting rulings on the Williams armed-robbery case and Atwood drug-dealing case.
The court said the “key difference” between the Williams and Atwood cases is that Atwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Bruce while Williams was convicted in a jury trial over which Bruce presided but was sentenced by another judge.
The appeals court said the trial record in the Williams case showed no sign of bias toward prosecutors and against the defense by Bruce and that any negative appearance generated by the emails “does not warrant a new trial.” In rejecting Williams’ appeal, the justices noted that Williams did not argue that “any particular ruling (by Bruce) was prejudicial.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.