Jim Dey | Appointment-power fight ends in county board chair's favor
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel is concluding her four-year tenure by coming out on the short end of a power struggle over appointments with the county board chairman.
In a Monday opinion, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled unanimously — 7-0 — that the board chairman, not the county executive, has legal authority to fill vacancies to elected positions, like treasurer or board seats.
The court decision concluded a long-running dispute between Kloeppel, a Democrat, and board Democrats over who possessed the appointment power in light of county voters’ 2016 decision to create an elected executive post.
Despite the adverse ruling, Kloeppel said she is “glad it got done before my term expires” Wednesday.
Kloeppel was elected to the newly created office in 2018.
She opted not to run for re-election this year, and will be replaced by a fellow Democrat — county board member Steve Summers.
The high court’s ruling affirmed a November 2021 decision by the 4th District Appellate Court. The appeals court overturned a decision by Circuit Judge Jason Bohm, who found that the appointment power shifted from the county board chairman to the elected executive when voters approved the executive post.
Bohm found that voters created an executive/legislative form of government and noted that appointment power generally belongs to the executive with the advice and consent of the legislative branch.
But the high court noted that Illinois law gives the county board chairman — currently Kyle Patterson — appointment authority for vacancies in elected offices while providing the executive with appointment authority to various “boards and commissions.”
In addition to the power struggle between the executive and the board chairman, a position filled by board members, the battle between Kloeppel and the board’s majority Democrats reflected one of numerous intra-party disputes.
Summers, the new executive, is expected to have a more harmonious relationship with the board than Kloeppel, and he predicted as much.
“I don’t see appointments as being an issue. I plan on working closely with the board,” said Summers, who described the statutory issue as “very clear.”
Patterson called the high court decision a “reasonable conclusion that affirms the founding American principle of separation of powers.”
But he said he was “very disappointed that county taxpayers had to foot the bill for tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees for one person’s failed attempt at consolidating power under one office.”
Champaign County is one of just two of Illinois’ 102 counties to have an elected executive, a position somewhat akin to a mayor. Will County is the other, one where the county executive is afforded the appointment power the court has concluded still belongs to a county board chairman.
Will County filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Kloeppel’s position.
After publicly differing with board members over the issue, Kloeppel filed a 2020 lawsuit arguing that the board chairman post does not officially exist under the executive form of government. As a consequence, she argued, the Legislature “could not have intended to give” appointment power to a “non-existent office.”
But providing for an elected executive, the court found, does not eliminate statutory power provided to county board chairmen.
“Under the plain terms of section 25-11, the power of appointment resides with the chair of the Champaign County Board. We are not free to disregard that language,” Justice Anne Burke wrote for the court.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, whose office represented the county board, mostly declined to comment on the decision.
“I will just leave it at appreciating the Supreme Court for agreeing with the advice my office originally provided and thanking my staff and our outside counsel for its good work,” she said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.