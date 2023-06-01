Cortez Turner was convicted of murder in a 2016 drive-by shooting in deep southern Illinois, an incident in which he apparently shot himself in the leg.
Now serving a 30-year sentence at the Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, Turner’s conviction was sustained on appeal.
The 34-year-old Murphysboro resident argued police violated his rights by illegally seizing his bloody clothing while he was being treated at a hospital.
The value of Turner’s bloody clothing as evidence is unclear. But the defense argument of police misconduct creates another in a series of search-and-seizure brain teasers that explore the lengths of and the limits to protections provided by the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The amendment prohibits illegal searches and seizures and generally requires authorities to obtain a warrant to conduct searches that specify the items sought.
But there always are exceptions to the rule because real life is messy and complicated.
A person’s home is his castle. But what about his hospital room? Or his triage section of an emergency room?
That was the issue facing the Fifth District Appellate Court in Mt. Vernon.
When investigators came to Turner’s trauma room, they saw his bloody clothes in a plastic bag, where a nurse had placed them. They asked Turner if the clothes were his and if they could examine them.
“Yes, they’re my clothes” and “Sure” were Turner’s two replies. He expressed concern only about getting his shoes back.
Police can gather evidence if the owner consents and/or if the evidence is in “plain view.”
But that, according to the appellate court, wasn’t the issue. Justice Barry Vaughan said there are two approaches to the issue — “property-based “ and “privacy-based.”
Did Turner have a legitimate “expectation of privacy” in his trauma cubicle? To establish such an expectation, the law requires ownership of the area searched, legitimate presence in the area, a possessory interest in the area, prior use of the area, the ability to exclude others from it and a “subjective” expectation of privacy.
The appellate court found Turner certainly had a right to be in the trauma cubicle because he was being treated. But he neither owned it nor controlled access to it — the hospital did.
As for his expectation of privacy, the court said “a trauma room does not have the same indicia of a residence.”
“Defendant here did not seek refuge of a trauma room for an extended period of privacy. Rather, he remained in the room for roughly two hours for an initial assessment and care of his injury before being transferred to another hospital. Defendant’s transitory presence in the trauma room is insufficient to establish a legitimate expectation of privacy,” Vaughan wrote for his unanimous three-judge panel.
Translated into non-legalese, the court said the officers committed no Fourth Amendment violation by entering the trauma room. After seeing the clothes in “plain view,” they secured Turner’s permission to examine it as evidence in the case.
The appellate court did vacate one of Turner’s two perjury convictions because both were premised on the same issue — did he shoot himself by accident?
That raises another issue. How did the bloody clothes implicate Turner — if at all — in the fatal shooting of Detrick Rogers as Rogers walked down a Murphysboro street? The blood, after all, was Turner’s, not the victim’s.
No matter. Defendants search for and seize on whatever issues they can to gum up the legal works. Search-and-seizure issues provide a rich vein to mine, although not always with success.