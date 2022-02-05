Jim Dey | Are Illinois politics so corrupt that even jail isn't a deterrent?
Another round of quick takes on what was being talked about this week:
From the horses’ mouths
Just how politically corrupt is Illinois?
People who conduct studies on the subject routinely put the Land of Lincoln at the very top of the list of the most corrupt states.
But one rarely hears crooked politicians or their lawyers opine on the subject. That’s why recent comments by lawyers for a bribe offering former state legislator drew public attention.
Their comments came in the case of former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, who is awaiting a Feb. 18 sentencing hearing in federal court for bribery.
When making sentencing recommendations in cases like this, prosecutors routinely recommend a stint in prison for a variety of reasons, including the message it sends to other public officials tempted to break the law.
It’s called “deterrence.”
But Arroyo’s lawyers argued in their court filing recommending probation that Illinois’ politicians are so innately corrupt that they cannot be deterred. They said sending Arroyo to prison would be “no more effective that draining Lake Michigan with a spoon.”
Chew on that one a while, faithful taxpayers.
Arroyo, like all defendants waiting sentencing, is hoping for a slap on the wrist. His lawyers say he’s done with politics and “spends his day with his family and has learned his lesson.”
But what’s the lesson? Don’t get caught.
The Arroyo case, which is part of a larger corruption probe, speaks to the pervasiveness of illegal activity among our selfless public servants.
Arroyo, who was working as a lobbyist, attempted to bribe former Waujkegan state Sen. Terry Link. In exchange for promised cash, including a $2,500 down payment, Link would support gambling legislation favored by Arroyo’s client.
But Link, who was working with the feds, tape recorded the bribery offer.
Why was Link cooperating with the feds? Because the feds had linked him to a tax evasion scheme and worked out a deal with Link whereby he will get a break on his sentence if he helped catch some of his crooked colleagues.
Link and Arroyo are among a handful of legislators so far implicated in various criminal cases and pending investigations.
Nyah-nyah
It looks like those hoping the GOP primary contest between U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller would be informative and issue-oriented will be disappointed.
The two candidates this week exchanged insults in competing press releases — each accusing the other of supporting — Gasp! — fellow GOP U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a harsh critic of former President Donald Trump.
“Does Rodney Davis still stand with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger,” Miller asked in press release that charged that Davis “defended Liz Cheney multiple times while she was attacking President Trump.”
Conversely, Davis’ press release stated: “Exposed: Hypocrite Mary Miller took campaign cash from Liz Cheney for 2022 primary.”
“Mary Miller is the only candidate to take money from Cheney for the upcoming election,” the Davis release stated in reference to a $2,000 contribution.
For those who don’t know, Cheney of Wyoming and Kinzinger of Illinois are notable among GOP officeholders for their relentless, public criticism of Trump.
It appears both Miller and Davis each hope there are votes to be had by linking the other to Cheney, thereby ingratiating themselves with Trump supporters in the new 15th Congressional District.
Suffice it to say, the childish “you like Liz Cheney best” argument doesn’t have much to do with the concrete issues — crime, inflation, illegal immigration and agriculture — affecting voters.
Instead, it’s a blatant appeal intended to stoke voter anger and emotion that its practitioners believe is, unfortunately, very effective.
‘Long, winding’ district
Illinois’ new 13th Congressional District, which includes Champaign-Urbana, drew national attention this week.
In a long editorial on the vice of legislative gerrymandering, Washington Post editorial writers cited it as among the most egregiously gerrymandered districts in the nation.
Calling it “gerrymandering at its worst,” the Post lambasted both Republicans and Democrats for taking “maximum” political advantage by manipulating congressional district boundary lines.
“Line-drawers in many states are also aggressively limiting the number of districts where minorities have a shot at winning, heading in precisely the wrong direction as the country’s non-White population grows,” the Post wrote.
Illinois groups representing Blacks, Hispanics and Republicans charged that Democratic efforts to limit majority-minority districts and make it easier to elect more White Democrats violated federal law. But a three-judge federal judicial panel gave its legal blessing to the maps that will be in place in November.
Democrats gerrymandered the state’s 17 congressional districts, a move that is expected to allow them to win 14 of the 17 contests.
The Post wrote that Democrats’ Illinois maps are “unfair because Republicans won 41 percent of the vote in Illinois in the last election.”
Of the 13th District, the Post said it is a “long, winding” one that “connects Champaign to the suburbs of St. Louis, nearly 150 miles away, effectively neutralizing Republicans in some towns in between.”
The new district, which has no incumbent, was drawn by insider Democrats to guarantee the election of Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski. She has close ties to both the Biden and Pritzker administrations.
Deciding the case
The Illinois Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments in a case that challenges elected officials’ use of campaign funds to pay their criminal defense lawyers when they get in legal trouble.
Critics charge that the practice violates state campaign-finance rules that bar politicians from using campaign funds for personal expenses, like legal fees in criminal cases. Proponents insist the practice is legal because current law does not specifically ban the practice.
The justices gave no hints during oral arguments as to which way they’re leaning. But The Chicago Tribune isn’t nearly so coy.
In a recent editorial, it expressed the hope that the high court would block the practice.
But in lieu of that, it urged the General Assembly to “clarify that valid uses of campaign funds don’t include personal perks” and “amend the law to include a specific prohibition on using campaign funds for legal defense in a federal or state criminal case.”
It’s hard to imagine the General Assembly accepting the Trib’s advice. Since when does a pack of wolves voluntarily give up its kill?
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.