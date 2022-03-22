Jim Dey | Are prisoner board appointments too hot to handle?
Here’s a question concerning Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s bid for re-election that few people have considered.
How big a political problem could Max Cerda be for Pritzker when Cerda already has demonstrated that he’s too big a problem for Illinois Senate Democrats?
Senators recently sent word to Pritzker that Cerda’s nomination to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board would not be confirmed, according to news accounts. As a consequence, Pritzker said he is withdrawing Cerda’s nomination, even though he could reverse course.
Here’s the potential problem — it’s not as easy for Pritzker to say goodbye to Cerda as it is for the Senate. No senators voted to confirm Cerda after the governor nominated him in March 2021 to sit on the state’s prisoner review board, the body that decides who is — and isn’t — released from prison.
The PRB identifies Cerda on its website as a board member but includes no biographical information about him. That hardly matters. There’s only one thing senators needed to know about him and only one thing the public will care much about.
Cerda is a convicted double-murderer, a reformed gang banger who killed two people at age 16 and served almost 20 years in prison. Released in 1998 at 35, he works with individuals trying to make the transition from inmates to a crime-free life outside prison.
That’s admirable. If rehabilitation was easy, our prisons wouldn’t be full of recidivists. But it’s still legitimate, not to mention politically problematic in an election year, to ask if someone like Cerda really is the best the governor can do when it comes to appointing credentialed citizens to the PRB.
Indeed, questions abound at a time when the public is alarmed about rising crime.
There’s another complication. Pritzker’s withdrawal of Cerda’s nomination comes when he’s being criticized for signing a criminal law “reform” package law enforcement claims undermines its ability to protect the public.
Republicans have called for super-majority Democrats to repeal the legislation. That won’t happen — Pritzker and his fellow Democrats consider the repeal to be as obnoxious as Republicans consider the new law to be.
And how about this?
How could an unconfirmed Cerda serve for more than a year as a board member?
Would it surprise readers to know that, in a state where government is often not what it appears to be, the appointment process is similarly suspect?
Under the rules, the governor can make nominations and then withdraw them. Every time he makes a nomination, it starts a 60-session-day clock for Senate confirmation.
That’s 60 legislative “session days,” not 60 days. That means the clock must follow the session calendar, of legislature, which often goes months at a time without meeting.
That flexibility allows Pritzker, like governors before him, to make appointments, withdraw appointments and then re-appoint the same individuals whose appointments he withdrew.
Why would a governor do that? One potential reason is to avoid scrutiny that goes with confirmation. Or, perhaps, to avoid putting senators in a position to vote for a controversial nominee.
After all, do legislators want to be subject to opponents’ campaign commercials pointing out they put someone with Cerda’s background on the PRB?
Recent news reports state at least six unconfirmed nominees serve on the board.
Just last week, Pritzker withdrew the nominations of two individuals who have served for “nearly three years each.”
It was the second time Pritzker withdrew the nominations of Arthur Mae Perkins and Joseph Ruggerio, both originally choices of former Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Republican state Sen. Jason Plummer asked Senate appointments committee chairwoman Laura Murphy why the appointments were withdrawn. Murphy’s response did not constitute an answer.
“Senator, we are in compliance with Senate rules,” she replied.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.