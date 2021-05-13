Jim Dey | Area cities staggering under their pension obligations
The more money taxpayers put into their municipal pension funds, the higher the funds’ debts grow.
The more money deposited in pensions, the less city officials have to budget for core services like police, fire and public works.
The more money put in pensions, the less secure those systems have become for their members.
This is the nightmarish scenario outlined for 650 local pension funds in 175 Illinois municipalities in a report released last week by financial analysts at Wirepoints, a website devoted to public policy issues.
Of the 175 municipalities evaluated, 102 received an “F” grade while an additional 64 received a ‘D.”
Peoria earned the distinction of being the “state’s worst-off” municipality.
The report, which concerns police, fire and municipal-employee retirement funds, was the subject of a previous column that took a look at the statewide picture. Today’s will focus on municipal pensions in East Central Illinois.
Champaign
While the city’s funds are relatively well off, costs are going through the roof.
“In 2019, (Champaign) taxpayers contributed 3.1 times more to pensions compared to 2003, and yet city pension debts are 2.1 times higher,” the report stated.
The city’s police fund is nearly 78 percent funded, compared with 61.9 in 2003. Its firefighter fund is 73 percent funded, compared with 73.4 percent in 2003. Finally, its municipal employees fund is 83.9 percent funded, compared with 102.1 percent in 2003.
The report states that Champaign is spending more money on pensions that could go to paying for other services.
It said pensions “as a share of general fund budgets have grown to 16 percent in 2019 from 8.7 percent in 2003.”
Left unaddressed is how much pension costs, paid through local property taxes, will continue to increase.
Urbana
Like its neighbor to the west, Urbana received a “D” score.
Its police pension is
63 percent funded, compared with 63.5 percent in 2003.
Its firefighter fund is
81.6 percent funded, compared with 78.5 percent 18 years ago.
Its municipal employee pension is 75.7 percent funded, down sharply from
96.4 percent in 2003.
The city is also putting more money into the funds — “1.4 times more ... compared to 2003” while pensions debts are “2.9 times higher.”
Danville
The community is staggering under its pension woes, receiving an “F.”
City officials passed a special tax to raise money for pensions, but serious problems exist.
Its police pension is
28.9 percent funded, down from 40.5 percent in 2003.
The firefighters pension is 16.7 percent funded, down from 31.8 in 2003. Its municipal employees fund is
84.6 percent funded, down from 99.8 percent.
Taxpayers are contributing 3.8 times more in property taxes than they did in 2003 while pension debts are 2.7 times higher.
Decatur
It received an “F,” down from a “C” in 2003. Its police pension (59.9 percent funded) and firefighter pension (57.8 percent funded) are both are down from 64 percent funded in 2003.
The municipal employees fund (78.5 percent funded) has also declined sharply from 113.8 percent in 2003.
Taxpayers are paying
3.6 times more in property taxes for pensions than they did 18 years ago, while the funds’ debts are 3.1 times larger.
SpringfieldIts police pension is 51.4 percent funded, compared with 50.8 percent in 2003. Over the same period, the firefighter fund has fallen from 49.1 percent funded to 43.4 today. Its municipal employees fund is 62 percent funded, compared with
87.2 percent 18 years ago.
Springfield taxpayers are paying 4.6 times more in pension property taxes now than in 2003 while fund debts are 2.9 times higher.
Bloomington
It received a “D” score.
Its police fund remains
54 percent funded while its firefighters fund has fallen from 59.9 percent to 50.7 percent funded. Its municipal employees fund has fallen from 92 percent funded in 2003 to 72.3 percent now.
Bloomington pension property taxes are three times higher now than in 2003, while the funds’ debts are 3.3 times higher.
Normal
It scored worse than Bloomington, receiving an “F.”
Its police fund (48.8 percent funded) and firefighters fund (53.4 percent) are down significantly from 2003, when each was 61 percent funded. Its municipal employees fund is 68.6 percent funded compared with 89.6 percent in 2003.
Normal taxpayers paid 3.6 times more in pension property taxes than they did in 2003 while the funds’ debts are 4.2 times larger.
