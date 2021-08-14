Jim Dey | Around the horn of this week's headlines
Diving right
in to another round of quick takes on the events people were talking about this week:
Double talk
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is of the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic is far too serious an issue to be politicized.
Where did he make this profound statement?
In one of his most recent re-election campaign ads that are running 15 months ahead of the November 2022 general election.
Touting his “strong leadership in tough times,” Pritzker’s 60-second ad quotes the governor as making a series of muscular promises.
“I’m gonna fight like hell for you in the weeks ahead.”
“This is not a time for politics. We have too much to do to save people’s lives.
The ad states Pritzker will “never give in,” “never give up,” and “always” be working “to keep Illinoisans safe.”
Left unstated but clearly understood is the governor’s real non-political message — vote for me.
Shots in the arm
WBEZ reporters Dave Mc-
Kinney and Tony Arnold report that the overwhelming majority of Illinois House and Senate members have received coronavirus vaccinations.
The few who either won’t say or remain unvaccinated, according to the duo, are “Black Democrats and downstate White Republicans” who come from “some of the least inoculated areas of the state.”
WBEZ contacted 177 House and Senate members to determine their vaccination status.
Three area state senators — Democrat Scott Bennett and Republicans Chapin Rose and Jason Barickman — said they have been vaccinated.
Of the area House members — Democrat Carol Ammons and Republicans Mike Marron, Tom Bennett and Dan Brady — all reported they have been vaccinated.
Of two regional Republican House members, Dan Caulkins of Decatur said he has not been vaccinated while Republican Brad Holbrook of Shelbyville did not respond to the WBEZ inquiry.
WBEZ said it was motivated to conduct the survey “to document for the first time whether the state’s legislative branch is listening to the universal public-health chorus that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and there is urgency to get one.”
Have law degree, will travel
The first of the lawsuits challenging the governor’s school mask mandate was filed this week.
Attorney Tom DeVore, who has filed numerous unsuccessful legal challenges to state COVID-19 mandates, filed the lawsuit on behalf of a family in the Breese school district in Clinton County, about 40 miles due east of St. Louis.
The issue, of course, is not the wisdom of the mask mandate, but whether the governor has the legal authority to order it under his emergency power.
“While Pritzker will spill gallons of ink on the history of the COVID pandemic and how his administration has worked to keep people ‘safe,’ none of this obfuscation is relevant to the precise question of what is the extent of his delegated power by the legislature under the” Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act, DeVore said.
Based on past experience, DeVore is fighting an uphill battle because past rulings indicate the governor has nearly unlimited power to order people and businesses about.
After all, didn’t he impose a broad social and economic lockdown on the state in the early months of the pandemic?
Prior to the governor’s announcement, the Breese school district had decided to leave the mask issue up to parents to decide. Now, it, like other public school districts throughout Illinois, will accede to the governor’s order.
Pritzker has promised serious punishment, including loss of state funds, to the school districts that do not comply. It’s not clear what he intends to do — or what his options are — if private schools do not submit to his will.
DeVore, who is from Bond County and is running for the appellate court in Illinois’ 5th district, has led a mostly unsuccessful legal resistance to the governor’s sweeping declarations.
Indicative of his outlook on these kinds of issues are tattoos he bears. He has the words “FREEDOM” on his right forearm and “LIBERTY” on his left forearm.
In the money
Busey Bank reports improved earnings for the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same time last year.
Net income was $29.8 million (53 cents per share) in April, May and June 2021 compared with $25.8 million (47 cents per share) for the second quarter of 2020.
During the quarter, Busey finalized its acquisition of Cummins-American Corp., the holding company for Glenview State Bank.
Busey CEO Van Dukeman said the move “will enhance the company’s existing deposit, commercial banking and wealth-management presence in “the Chicago-Naperville- Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area.”
He said First Busey will operate Glenview State Bank as a separate subsidiary until it is “merged with Busey Bank” in the third quarter of 2021, when two of its seven banking centers will be closed.”
Meanwhile, Busey’s stock price stands at around $23 to $24 a share. Its 52-week low was $15.07, while its 52-high reached $27.61. It’s paying a reasonably generous dividend of 92 cents a share (3.83 percent of its stock price) and has a price/earnings ratio around 10.
Fidelity Investments’ Equity Summary Score is a neutral 6.5 on a 10-point scale.
Fidelity’s technical analysts report strong short-term (two to six weeks) sentiment, weak mid-term (six weeks to nine months) sentiment and neutral long-term (nine months to two years) sentiment.
Following Busey’s lead
Speaking of publicly traded local companies, owners of two entities with area operations are making plans to go public.
Rivian, an electric-vehicle manufacturer with a big facility at the old Diamond-Star facility in Normal, reportedly has plans for a public offering and is bearing a valuation of a stunning $50 billion.
Bloomberg News reports the initial public offering could come as soon as next month or as far off as next year.
“The valuation is absolutely huge, but I’m not surprised considering that companies like Amazon, Ford, and Cox Automotive are behind Rivian,” writes Rachel Curry of the Market Realist.
She said the valuation “could make Rivian’s stock price swell from the get-go, but it’s too soon to tell what the share price will be and how many slices of the pie it plans to offer.”
That’s something for market enthusiasts to watch. Uncertainty dominates, given that Rivian could be the next Facebook or Tesla or something with a lot of hype in the burgeoning electric-vehicle field that eventually falls flat.
The other company is restaurant chain Portillo’s, the extremely popular business that got its start in Chicago. The Tribune recently reported that its owners intend to pursue an initial public offering but gave no indication when it will do so or at what valuation or share price.
