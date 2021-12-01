As the courtroom fight over proposed state legislative maps draws near, supermajority Springfield Democrats have unleashed a new weapon against critics of their gerrymander — indignation.
In a 400-plus-page filing in federal court, Democratic legislative leaders indicated they are disappointed that anyone would suggest that the new House and Senate legislative districts they passed — and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed — are anything less than manifestations of good government.
Well, the best defense is a good offense.
Black, Hispanic and Republican critics have charged that legislative Democrats moved minority populations hither and yon to strengthen their incumbents and further expand their supermajority. But supermajority legislative Democrats say it’s really their critics who are playing racial politics.
Shut out of the redistricting process in the General Assembly, the Republican Party, the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund and the NAACP have proposed map modifications to a three-judge federal panel hearing their challenge that began Tuesday.
But that’s not how legislative Democrats characterize it. Their critics’ alternatives, they argue, are “anti-democratic” — “drawn without any public input or scrutiny, much less through the legislative process.”
So there you have it — what’s up is really down. The sham redistricting process embraced by supermajority Democrats is not the problem, but the model.
Legislative maps are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census to account for population shifts and increases. The majority party uses its mapping power to manipulate House and Senate district boundaries to give it a geographic advantage that produces a permanent majority.
But there are many constituent mouths to feed this year, and that’s the source of Democrats’ angst. Legislative leaders prioritized re-electing incumbents at the expense of drawing more districts for increasingly influential Hispanics and already-powerful Blacks. Both groups complain their party’s map leaves them under-represented compared to their percentages of Illinois’ population.
Hispanics and Blacks both vote in overwhelming numbers for Democrats. To protect all incumbent Democrats, map-drawers strategically moved voting blocks, a decision that meant they drew fewer majority-minority districts.
They also further assaulted superminority Republicans. But that’s not a constitutional violation, just hard-ball politics.
The challengers will have a steep hill to climb when they appear before the three-judge panel. As a legal matter, redistricting authority belongs exclusively to the General Assembly. The federal court may intervene only if it finds a constitutional violation.
Lawyers for supermajority Democrats acknowledge their critics’ unhappiness but argue “universal happiness is neither the goal nor the law of the redistricting process.”
Further, they cited votes of incumbent minority legislative Democrats as proof that Hispanic and Black map critics are wrong.
“Every single minority member of the Illinois General Assembly voted for this plan,” they argued, suggesting no minority legislator would ever vote in his/her political self-interest at the expense of group interest.
Republicans, Hispanics and Blacks have proposed modifying the lines of 13 of the 188 House districts and two of the 59 Senate districts.
But moving voters from one district inevitably affects another district. If the court approves proposed modifications, Democrats complained it “would impact 32 House districts and 20 Senate districts,” creating a wave of changes removing minority Democratic voters from districts represented by White Democrats. And those minority voters would be replaced — maybe by White voters amenable to voting for a Republican.
Democrats charged those movements are “driven by undisclosed political motives.” Actually, those motives are clear. Blacks, Hispanics and Republicans each would like to elect more members of their stripe.
Supermajority legislative Democrats say they’ve done enough to meet their constitutional obligation and their critics can’t prove otherwise. The critics counter that if electing more of them at the expense of White Democrats serves the intent of the Voting Rights Act, it’s a legally acceptable price to pay.
