The air war began Wednesday.
By Election Day in November, there won’t be a single one of Illinois’ 102 counties that hasn’t been pounded into submission.
The good news is that it’s political ads — not bombs — that are being dropped on voters.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was first out of the gate with an ad in support of his progressive-income-tax amendment. He’s betting $56.5 million — so far — of his personal funds that he can persuade voters to repeal the current flat-tax mandate in the Illinois Constitution and replace it with a progressive plan that allows rising rates of taxation on rising levels of income.
His message is simple — Pritzker is asking voters to stick it to millionaires and billionaires like him.
“... We have one of the most unfair tax systems in America. We’re one of the only states where everyone is forced to pay the same tax rate. Passing the Fair Tax will change that — 97 percent of Illinoisans will pay the same or less. Only people making above $250,000 will pay more,” the Vote for Fairness ad proclaims.
In another ad supporting the progressive income tax that accentuates a populist theme, the AARP strikes an even more antagonist tone toward upper-income earners.
“If you’re not a billionaire, why are you taxed like one? You didn’t mismanage the state budget, why should fixing it fall on you?” the AARP ad states.
By ordinary standards of accuracy, these advertisements are an assault on the truth. By the much looser standards of political advertising, they’re close enough to accurate to pass muster.
For example, the Pritzker ad states that Illinois is “one of the only states” to have a flat income-tax rate.
It’s currently set at
4.95 percent.
Actually, 16 states have either a flat income tax or no income tax. The word “only” is defined as “solely or exclusively.” It’s unclear what “one of the only states” means, and it’s no accident that Pritzker advisers embraced that intentionally unclear phraseology.
If that language is slippery, the ads in support of the progressive tax plan couldn’t be more misleading in their references to states with progressive-income-tax systems like Iowa and Wisconsin.
The clear message of the ad is that in those states — unlike in Illinois — lower- and middle-income taxpayers pay income taxes at lower rates, apparently all the way up to $250,000.
But the ads don’t explicitly say so, and Pritzker’s ad team is depending on people not to look too closely to those states’ rates.
According to smart
asset.com, Iowa residents pay income taxes at the following rates:
“The tax system is made up of nine tax brackets. ... The brackets remain the same for all taxpayers regardless of their marital or filing status. Iowans are taxed at 0.33 percent on the first $1,638 of their income; 0.67 percent, up to $3,276; 2.25 percent, up to $6,552; 4.14 percent, up to $14,742;
5.63 percent, up to $24,570; 5.96 percent, up to $32,760; 6.25 percent, up to $49,140; 7.44 percent, up to $73,710; and 8.53 percent for income over $73,710.”
That’s not all, according to the website.
“Many of Iowa’s 330 school districts levy an income surtax that is equal to a percentage of the Iowa taxes paid by residents,” it states.
“So if you pay $2,000 in Iowa state taxes and your school district surtax is 10 percent, you have to pay another $200.”
The progressive tax system in Wisconsin is similar to that of Iowa.
According to smart
asset.com, “taxpayers with income ranging from 0 to $11,760 pay 3.86 percent, $11,760-$23,520 pay 5.04 percent, $23,520 to $258,950 pay 6.27 percent and $258,950 and above, 7.65 percent.”
The ad suggests that Illinois residents who earn less than $250,000 should follow the lead of those who live in Wisconsin and Iowa. But the people in those states who earn less than $250,000 pay dramatically more in state income taxes than those who earn less than $250,000 in Illinois.
Pritzker’s pitch is based on his pledge — as well as that of state legislators — not to raise rates on those earning less than $250,000, relying solely on much higher tax rates applied to those earning more than $250,000 a year — “the millionaires and billionaires,” as Pritzker calls them.
But if the amendment is approved, legislators will have a free hand to set tax rates at any level they want any time they want.
Of course, they promise they’ll never do that, leaving voters to make a judgment as to the value of an Illinois politician’s word.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.