The people of Illinois can run, but they can’t hide from the financial bad news that is engulfing them.
On Monday, S&P Global Ratings issued a gloomy financial analysis that suggested the state’s already-anemic bond rating is in danger of falling into “non-investment grade” — junk — status.
That came on the heels of a report by Chicago-based Truth-in-Accounting that ranked Illinois’ financial standing as the second worst in the nation. It finished No. 49, just ahead of No. 50 New Jersey.
The Truth-in-Accounting report said “Illinois went into the coronavirus pandemic in dire fiscal health, and it will probably come out of the crisis even worse.”
“Illinois’ elected officials have made repeated financial decisions that left the state with a debt burden of $226 billion,” it states. “Illinois’ financial problems stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over the years. Of the $292.1 billion in retirement benefits promised, the state did not fund $144.2 billion in pension and $56.1 billion in retiree health care benefits.”
Numbers that big can be difficult to comprehend. Breaking them down into smaller, more familiar categories — unpaid bills and the state budget — makes them easier to understand.
Owing to revenue shortfalls caused by the state’s coronavirus lockdown, the state’s unpaid bills have increased from $6.9 billion on June 1 to $7.6 billion on Tuesday. It owes that money to more then 78,000 vendors.
At the same time, the state’s $43 billion general-fund budget, which took effect July 1, is far out of balance. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is relying on borrowing and positive thinking to raise the $6.2 billion needed to balance revenue with planned spending.
He’s borrowed $5 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Fund, a program set up to help states with cash-flow problems. The money, however, must be paid back within three years.
So far, Illinois is the only state to tap that resource. Other states in need of revenue have raised funds by issuing bonds in the open market. Illinois’ bond rating — one notch above junk status — is so low that it would have to pay much higher interest rates to sell its bonds than many other states. It’s less expensive to go the municipal fund.
Pritzker also is counting on an additional $1.2 billion in new revenue that would be forthcoming if his proposed progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution is approved by voters in November.
Pritzker also is hoping that Congress will pass another coronavirus pandemic bailout package — it would be the third — that would provide some of the money the state is seeking.
Illinois has suffered from severe financial problems for years, the reasons for which are subject to differing opinions. The coronavirus pandemic and statewide economic lockdown devastated a strong economy, causing an estimated $6 billion in lost revenue in the past and current fiscal years.
Despite the revenue shortfalls, Pritzker adamantly opposed any reductions in state spending until last week. That’s when he ordered state department heads to find potential budget cuts of 5 percent in the current year and 10 percent in the budget year that begins July 1, 2021.
S&P, however, said “it is likely that Illinois will issue bonds or again borrow through the” Municipal Liquidity Fund to obtain desired funds.
S&P pointed out that a financial problem in one area can lead to others. It said the cost of Illinois’ five public-pension plans, which are collectively funded at a level of 40 percent, could become larger because of the “potential for market volatility.”
Analysts at Wirepoints this week issued a report on the state’s public pensions (the subject of Tuesday’s column) that indicated growing costs are unsustainable and arguing that a state constitutional amendment limiting the growth of future pension costs is necessary to stave off the state’s financial collapse.
Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh, however, denounced both the report and its authors. She called Wirepoints analysts Ted Dabrowski, Mark Glenn and John Klingner “carnival barkers” and “right-wing ideologues” and said their report shows “there is no depth that is too low” for them to sink to.
S&P is not alone in its dire assessment of the state’s flagging financial status. Its views are shared by Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.
This panoply of doom and gloom underscores the reason Pritzker is desperate to pass his income-tax amendment that would dramatically expand the state’s taxing power. He’s already invested $56.5 million from his multibillion-dollar fortune in the campaign to persuade voters to approve it.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.