Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.