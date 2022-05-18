Jim Dey | Available cash offers temptation many can't resist
Today’s lesson bears repeating.
That’s why it’s a repeat of warnings that have previously been published in this space: Wherever there is money, there are people trying to steal it.
So trust everyone, if you can stomach it, but verify that there are safeguards in place to prevent not-so-uber-trustworthy subordinates from stealing every penny.
If that sounds cynical, it is. But it’s cynicism born of the experience of seeing numerous victims over the years — most in private business — lose their hard-earned money to employees in whom they placed their trust.
Today’s example of misplaced trust comes from the U.S. Courthouse in Chicago, where Judge Matthew Kennelly recently sentenced a Frankfort woman to prison for a five-year fraud scheme involving the theft of more than $650,000.
Who was this individual who is now headed to the joint? She’s Carmita Coleman, a former professor and interim dean of the College of Pharmacy at Chicago State University.
What was the role she filled that gave her access to gobs of cash?
Coleman was the “volunteer” executive director of the Student National Pharmaceutical Association, whose ostensible function was to “improve minority representation in the pharmaceutical industry.”
Despite its best intentions, the organization set itself up as a money sieve.
Its funds came from student and chapter dues, convention registration fees and — here’s the biggie — unidentified corporate sponsors “A” and “B.”
Indeed, among Coleman’s duties was soliciting the corporate donations that she subsequently stole.
Coleman withdrew funds from the organization by writing checks to herself and her husband as well as using bank debit cards. The money went to finance vacations as well as clothes and food instead of helping to provide financial aid to students, fund scholarships and pay for community-outreach programs.
To carry out her scheme, Coleman submitted false financial reports to her organization’s leaders that showed less revenue coming in than was actually received and less money on hand than was in the organization’s coffers.
By 2016, the organization’s overseers replaced Coleman, who delayed turning financial records over to her successor so she could continue to withdraw money from its accounts.
When confronted with accusations of misappropriating funds, Coleman responded with indignation that she could account for every penny.
Cases like this, generally, are a legal and moral abomination for a variety of reasons.
For one, prosecutors drag their feet in getting them resolved. Victims in this case filed a still-pending civil lawsuit in 2017 seeking to recover the stolen money. The criminal case wasn’t resolved until earlier this month.
Second, the penalties for white-collar crimes like major embezzlements are relatively light.
The government sought a prison sentence at the low end of the 41- to 51-month rang in the sentencing guidelines. But the judge ordered Coleman to serve a year and a day, which means she’ll be released in 10 to 11 months.
Finally, although Coleman was ordered to pay restitution of $490,000, substantially less than the alleged $650,000 she stole, it’s likely she’ll pay little of that amount.
Coleman and her husband have filed for bankruptcy, freezing the civil lawsuit against them. Further, they claim to have few assets. Getting money out of them will be like trying to squeeze blood out of a turnip.
That’s why many embezzlement cases end with tears from fleeced victims who belatedly realize that putting financial controls in place at the front end can prevent considerable misery on the back end.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.