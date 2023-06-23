What do Bad Spaniels and Jack Daniels have in common?
Readers might be surprised.
Last week, they were the subject of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the whiskey maker humorlessly objected to a parody dog chew toy that comes in the shape and image of its iconic whiskey bottle.
Jack Daniels labels itself “Old No. 7 Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey” while Bad Spaniels, made by VIP Properties, called itself “Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”
A federal appeals court rejected the whiskey maker’s claims that “Bad Spaniels” violated trademark infringements. It held that the obvious parody raised First Amendment free-speech implications.
But the nation’s highest court unanimously dismissed the speech issue as inapplicable, focusing solely on importance of trademarks to businesses.
Commercial issues comes before the court on a routine basis, but they mostly remain beneath the surface. That’s not because they are unimportant — they are very important to the litigants.
But other issues — including voting rights, abortion and criminal procedure — generate far broader public interest.
Still, the Bad Spaniels case, given the humorous overtones, drew significant attention in the news media and serious analysis by court watchers.
Justice Elena Kagan wrote the court’s unanimous opinion.
Kagan noted consumer “confusion as to source is the bête noire of trademark law — the thing that stands directly opposed to the law’s twin goals of facilitating consumers’ choice and protecting producers’ goodwill.”
Writing for Scotusblog — a website devoted to legal issues — Columbia University law Professor Ronald Mann reasoned that “for (Kagan), the most important feature of the Bad Spaniels toy is the purpose for which it uses the Jack Daniel’s marks, ‘as a designation of source for [its] own goods.’ Whatever protections parodies might have in other contexts, Kagan reasons that there can be no special First Amendment defense when the copied mark is used in that way.”
Kagan recalled the purpose of a trademark — “to indicate the source of goods, and so to distinguish them from ones manufactured or sold by others” — and said consumer confusion is “most likely to arise when someone uses another’s trademark as a trademark.”
In that respect, the court’s bottom-line decision is itself confusing, because it sent the case back to the lower courts to decide whether consumers would be confused by the duplicative trademark.
VIP Properties attached a tag to its toy that states “not affiliated with Jack Daniels Distillery.”
Would consumers be confused by the Bad Spaniels labeling? After all, whiskey is one thing and a doggie chew toy is quite another.
But just who is kidding whom is an issue in play.
Kagan wrote that “consumers are not so likely to think that the maker of a mocked product is itself doing the mocking. Self-deprecation is one thing; self-mockery far less ordinary.”
It would be no surprise if laymen wonder why all the fuss about Bad Spaniels and Jack Daniels. What’s the big deal?
Companies take the trademarks seriously and will go to great lengths to protect them.
At the same time, the courts will give the legal issues raised such serious scrutiny that all humor is lost and those following the issue often feel the need for a drink.