It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
GOP race to bottomFresh from his drubbing in the November 2022 gubernatorial election, Republican bull-in-a-china-shop Darren Bailey apparently is embarking on a new political venture.
News reports indicate that Bailey, a downstate farmer and member of the Illinois Senate, is considering a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in an Illinois House district currently represented by Murphysboro GOP U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.
If Bailey does enter the race, the March 2024 primary likely will be a repeat of the savage intra-party GOP battle in which U.S. Rep. Mary Miller defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
The Miller/Davis debacle was the result of Democratic Party redistricting/gerrymandering chicanery that left Miller and Davis no choice but to run against each other in the same district.
A Bailey decision to go after Bost would be different — an unforced ideological challenge in which Bailey apparently would argue that Bost, a conservative, is not conservative enough for the 12th district.
Politico reports that Bailey talked with — of all people — former President Donald Trump about Bailey’s possible run during a recent visit to Florida.
This, of course, is not the first time talk of a Bailey run has come up. It’s been the subject of considerable speculation, to the point that Bost is gearing up for the challenge.
It would be different in one key respect. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker would not spend millions of dollars of his own money — funneled through the Democratic Governor’s Association — to help Bailey win the GOP nomination.
Pritzker’s intervention on Bailey’s behalf in the GOP primary was a cynical ploy based on the governor’s view that Bailey would be the easiest GOP candidate to defeat. The Pritzker plan worked beautifully.
Bailey, easily caricatured as a no-nothing crank by Democrats, was crushed in a general election that was never remotely competitive.
A Bailey victory against Bost would be another severe setback for an Illinois Republican Party that is increasingly at loose ends in solid Democratic Illinois.
Durbin speaks upWhile Chicago Democrats were falling all over themselves to minimize last week’s riotous rampage in downtown Chicago, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin took a less tolerant stance.
He called the flash mob that broke windows, vandalized cars and beat up passers-by “disgusting, awful, terrible.”
“Violence is never acceptable. Those circumstances and the destruction of property is not a constitutional right or freedom of expression — unacceptable,” he said.
Other Democrats were less disturbed by what occurred. Incoming Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson warned against “demonizing” the young people who participated in the melee. State Sen. Robert Peters suggested they were engaged in a lawful political protest against racism.
Other public officials have called for investigations of the police for their inability to bring the discord to a quick end.
Durbin also expressed concern that there will be a repeat of the ugliness at next summer’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He need not worry on that front.
Chicago police can be expected to maintain strict security around the convention site. But there’s no doubt that Chicago suffered a national black eye when Chicago residents and visitors were injured and endangered by members of a violent mob.
Not-so-happy birthdayFormer Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan turned 81 on April 19. But he’ll wait until jurors in the ComEd bribery corruption trial return with their verdicts to see if there’s anything to celebrate.
Madigan is not on trial — at least not yet. But four ComEd officials — a onetime CEO and three lobbyists — are.
Jurors will begin hearing final arguments in the federal prosecution alleging they provided expensive favors to Madigan in exchange for him allowing company legislation — including a rate hike — to be passed into law.
Madigan and one of the four ComEd co-defendants — his longtime personal friend Michael McClain — face trial in early 2024 in connection with the ComEd case and another involving AT&T.
Madigan hasn’t had much to celebrate since he was forced by the circumstances of the ComEd probe to abandon the speakership and resign both from the Illinois House and as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Grrrrrr!Locals may remember Patrick Pfingsten, an aggressive radio reporter for WDWS.
Several years ago, he started his own online daily newsletter — The Illinoize — about what’s up in Illinois. In essence, it was competition for another popular online publication — Capitol Fax — that focuses on Springfield.
Now heading into his fourth year, Pfingsten announced that he’s changing his approach — no more Mr. Nice Guy.
He said he’s “going to realign” priorities. While providing “some horse-race coverage of the legislative session and political campaigns,” Pfingsten plans to go behind the scenes and give readers the “story behind the story.”
“I’m declaring open season on the powerful in our state,” he wrote. “We won’t be holding back to find out where the money is being spent, what people are saying and doing behind the scenes, and what it means for you, the taxpayer. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican — expect the FOIAs to start flowing.”
In one of his better lines, Pfingsten said he already has a dog, so “I’m not here to make friends. ... Nobody is off limits.”
Lovefest at the CapitolSpeaking of Pfingsten, he reported this week that Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson being invited to speak to the Illinois General Assembly was a “nearly unprecedented honor.”
“If there are official records of this sort of thing, we can’t find them,” his newsletter, The Illinoize, reported.
“Other than a governor, addresses to a joint session of both chambers are incredibly rare. The only speech in recent years was then-President Barack Obama, who spoke to a joint session in February 2016, his last year in office,” he added. “When Mayor Lori Lightfoot was elected four years ago, she spoke to each chamber separately, but did not address a joint session. Her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, didn’t visit Springfield for almost a year after he was sworn in and didn’t speak to a joint chamber, either.”
Republicans, naturally, complained about the breach of protocol. One GOP lawmaker was quoted by the The Illinoize as saying “it sets a terrible precedent. ... A joint session shouldn’t be trivialized for the political flavor of the day.”
Johnson’s appearance is just more proof that the viewpoints of superminority Republicans in the General Assembly don’t matter and that supermajority Democrats don’t pretend that they matter.
The address turned into a Democratic Party political rally — Democrats whooping it up while the Republicans who attended were more sedate.
House Republican Leader Tony McCombie of Savanna complained that the mayor-elect gave “one of the most political speeches I’ve ever heard on the House floor.”
That shouldn’t have been a surprise — it was the idea behind the whole show.