It’s time once again to dive into another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Coul
dn’t make itChampaign entrepreneur Sally Carter was supposed to be back in federal bankruptcy court Friday to answer questions about her tangled finances.
But she couldn’t make it, and her boss sent a “To Whom It May Concern” note explaining her absence.
Written on official stationery, Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons said Carter had another commitment that took precedence.
“Please be advised that Ms. Sally Carter is on duty and traveling with Representatives Ammons until June 26, 2023.”
That part was clear. A second paragraph was less so.
“As she is approved to take care of personal matters during her official work travel, her access to the internet is limited and poses a challenge for communication purposes. Thank you.”
The letter was signed by “Carol Ammons.” Beneath her signature was further identification — “Leader Carol Ammons.”
According to local Democrats, Ammons is on a multi-week trip to Ghana. She and her husband visited that country earlier this year. The trip’s highlight came when Ammons was named “Queen Mother” by her hosts.
The Friday hearing was re-scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Carter, who works for Ammons as a communications officer, is scheduled to testify further about her bankruptcy filing. That includes the whereabouts of $1.8 million in unaccounted for state grant money the Illinois Department of Human Services wants back.
The attorney general’s office obtained a $1.8 million judgment plus interest against Carter earlier this year. Carter subsequently filed for bankruptcy, disclosing assets of $118,000 and liabilities of $640,000.
Carter’s list of liabilities did not include the $1.8 million state judgment because the bankruptcy filing did not identify a specific amount for the debt.
Carter has testified at two previous hearings. But her answers were so unclear that Trustee James Inghram scheduled a third hearing to allow him and others, including Assistant Attorney General Shannon DeLaMar, to make additional inquiries.
He also instructed Carter to return to court with specific records and documents identifying assets she does or does not control.
The bankruptcy process is, generally, straightforward. Filings report assets and liabilities. But those seeking to purge their debts also are required to answer questions designed to reveal past spending or current holdings that may affect how or whether debts are discharged.
Carter’s testimony has been marked by vague and changing answers.
For instance, Inghram asked about the statement on Carter’s filing indicating she had earned $241,348 in 2021. Carter replied that number was inaccurate, that she really had earned just $16,000.
She also reversed an earlier claim denying she had recently spent large sums of money by acknowledging she had paid an Urbana lawyer $6,000 in legal fees on her son’s behalf.
The $1.8 million is the big-ticket item. It represents state human services grant money Carter, a motivational speaker, received to operate a variety of programs for low-income children and teens.
Carter, however, failed to file any reports as to how the money was used and did not respond to state inquiries.
She previously had received a $5.4 million State Board of Education grant to operate after-school programs for low-income children at Unit 4. After the district cancelled the program, state officials asked Carter to repay $65,000. But it dropped the claim after Carter ignored letters seeking the refund.
Mixe
d messagesThey’re just trying to help, but a “giveaway” program by Champaign police could be interpreted as telling owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles that they’re on their own when it comes to preventing their cars from being stolen.
In response to a nationwide surge of thefts of the two makes of cars, Champaign police are giving away steering wheel locks from 10 a.m. to noon today in the parking lot adjacent to the police station, 82 E. University Ave., C.
“Champaign residents have started seeing thefts related to a social media trend in recent months. Champaign Police are working to stop these thefts and helping our residents to secure their vehicles is a key part of that work,” Champaign police Chief Timothy Tyler said in a news release.
Owners of Kias manufactured from 2011-21 and Hyundais made between 2013-2021 “without an engine immobilizer” are the theft targets.
Police said these thefts followed a “series of viral videos depicting how to quickly enter and steal vehicles with limited tools or technical skills.”
Police said the wheel locks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis to owners of the “affected vehicle models.” To get a wheel lock, vehicle owners will need to provide proof of Champaign residency and a current vehicle registration card.
The program is the result of a city partnership with Hyundai Motors.
The city said manufacturers “also are offering a software patch that renders vehicles “undriveable without a key. Car owners are encouraged to “to contact local dealerships and schedule an appointment to receive the software patch as soon as possible.”
Police said they have made “several arrests of juvenile suspects engaged in this social media trend.” They encouraged parents to talk with “their teens about the dangers” of participating in this criminal trend.
Anot
her day, another dollarRunning a lousy campaign and losing badly is the kiss of death for election candidates.
Being the overseer of lousy campaigns apparently means never having to say you’re sorry.
That’s one lesson from the doomed 2022 gubernatorial campaign of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a candidate who had a lot going for him but was managed into irrelevance by his handlers.
For starters, they made it a point to tell Irvin not to answer reporters’ questions. That’s unwise in the extreme and just one reason why Irvin went down in flames in last year’s GOP gubernatorial primary.
Not much has been heard from Irvin lately. But there’s a lot going on with his former brain trust.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum recently hired two members of the Irvin team to run his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
Mike Zolnierowicz — a.k.a. Mike Z — will be Burgum’s campaign manager, according to Illinois Playbook. A veteran pol, Zolnierowicz has a long track record in Illinois politics. Also joining the team is public relations maven Lance Trover, reportedly as press secretary.
Despite his low national profile, Burgum is an impressive character, a former high tech mogul who made a fortune in the private sector before running for governor. Being a successful governor of a small state means little in national politics, and he has to be considered the most under of underdogs.
But he’ll fail miserably if he gets and accepts the same kind of rotten advice Irvin got. A Black Republican, lawyer and self-made man, Irvin had much to tell the public about himself and his aspirations for Illinois.
But his campaign managers wrapped him up in a political cocoon and relied on a hugely expensive media campaign to get Irvin the GOP nod.
New
lease on lifeAll 11 associate judges in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which includes Champaign County, have been reappointed to another full four-year term.
In fact, almost all of the 400 associate judges statewide were reappointed.
Just four were removed from their posts.
They are Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez, M. Thomas Carney and Cory Lund of the 12th Circuit (Will County) and Jennifer Martyn of the Eighteenth Circuit (DuPage County).
In the Sixth Judicial Circuit, the associate judges reappointed were: Anna Benjamin, Ronda Holliman, Phoebe Bowers, Erick Hubbard, James Coryell, Matthew Lee, Lindsey (Shelton) Craycraft Brett Olmstead, Adam Dill and Gary Webber.
The other counties besides Champaign in the Sixth Circuit are Piatt, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon and Moultrie.