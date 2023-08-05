It’s time once again to dive into another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
More Q&A
Federal bankruptcy court trustee James Inghram held another hearing this week in the unusual bankruptcy filing of local entrepreneur Sally Carter.
She’s the recipient of $1.8 million in state grant money that seemingly disappeared. Carter was hit with a court judgment of $1.8 million-plus after the state’s health and human services department demanded the money back.
The $1.8 million is among the debts Carter wants to discharge.
The Q&A held Thursday was not particularly revealing, most striking for the corrections and additions that have been or will be made to Carter’s original filing earlier this year.
Next on the agenda is either another more formal Q&A called a “2004” hearing or the filing of an adversary complaint by the Illinois attorney general’s office asking a bankruptcy judge to bar discharge of some or all of Carter’s debts.
Well known locally for her various endeavors, Carter now works as an aide to Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons. She missed an earlier court hearing because she was traveling with Ammons to Ghana.
The trip was a subject of some questioning because of travel costs.
Assistant attorney general Shannon DeLaMar asked who paid for the costs of Carter’s business trip with Ammons.
“I found out my husband paid for it,” Carter said, stating that he joined her on the trip.
Questions about Carter’s personal spending have dominated the proceedings because that could affect how much of her debt is discharged.
But her answers to questions have been subject to multiple interpretations or raised other questions. For example, Carter’s husband is not involved in the bankruptcy because she reported to the court that they are estranged. But they own property and travel together.
She also has given answers that conflict with her court filing, necessitating corrections. For instance, she added two more bank accounts to her previous disclosure of a single Busey Bank account and amended a previous answer about legal fees paid for her son’s lawyer.
Carter previously said she paid Urbana lawyer Ruth Wyman $6,000 to represent her son. But on Thursday, she said it was $2,300.
One answer typified the confusion. Asked about whether her multiple businesses actually operated or were legally organized but non-functioning, she said, “The answer is yes and no.”
Carter’s bankruptcy petition cited liabilities of $640,000 and assets of $118,000.
No future court dates have been scheduled.
No change
University of Illinois economist Fred Giertz continues to hem and haw about the state of the state’s economy.
He said his Flash Index for July shows the Illinois economy is still muddling along, jumping slightly from 103 in June to 103.2 in July.
Any number of 100 or above reflects a growing economy.
“The Index has hovered in a narrow range this calendar year. Although the Index is basically unchanged, the national economic outlook has improved markedly in the last month,” Giertz said.
Giertz’s findings mirror those of the July report prepared by the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting & Accountability that also was released this week.
Giertz said “moderating inflation,” a low unemployment rate of 4 percent and a second quarter growth rate of 2.4 percent has “generated a more optimistic view that the economy may avoid what was once thought to be an inevitable recession. However, a word of caution is in order since these trends are still tentative.”
The Flash Index reflects the “weighted average of state growth rates in corporate earnings, consumer spending and personal income” adjusted for inflation.
On the fringe
Some people will celebrate this, and some not. But Illinois ranks No. 1 as the nation’s most leftist state, according to one analyst.
“Illinois Is the Most Progressive State,” states the headline of Edward McClelland’s recent article in Chicago Magazine.
He writes that “Chicago in particular has become an oasis for Midwesterners who left their conservative small towns” and that “Illinois has become the most progressive state in the Union.”
As proof of his claims, he cites numerous public policies reflecting progressive ideology including the new SAFE-T Act “making Illinois the first state to eliminate cash bail” as well as the state’s expanded “access to abortion” that makes it an abortion “oasis.”
“And look at the summer our (Chicago mayor is having, launching a progressive agenda that includes eliminating the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers and raising real estate taxes on million-dollar homes. Actually, just look at our mayor: a union organizer who ran on a platform of making the rich ‘pay their fair share.’ Johnson is the most left-wing big city mayor in the United States. He doesn’t call himself a socialist, but his City Council floor leader, Alderperson Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, does,” McClelland writes.
McClelland concluded that Illinois has achieved its exalted status because of the young, educated Midwesterners who moved here to get the hell out of conservative small towns in Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.”
BB & $$
Busey Bank recently reported that it earned $29.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, 52 cents per share.
That compares to $36.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $29.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.
Busey also revealed other financial figures.
It said “total deposits increased $261.6 million, or 2.7%, quarter-over-quarter, to $10.06 billion,” that “short-term borrowings decreased to $212.0 million, compared to $615.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023” and that non-performing assets reflect 0.13 percent of total assets.
Busey stock was selling for roughly $21 a share this week, and it has a price/earnings ratio approaching nine. Its 52-week high low stock price ranges from $16 to $28. It pays a dividend of roughly 4.5 percent.
Lyons’ final roar
Friday was Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons’ final day as a jurist.
He recently announced that he was stepping down after 12 years on the bench and 23 years as Peoria County State’s Attorney.
Replacing Lyons on a temporary basis is Paul Gilfillan, who retired in 2022 after a long stint as a judge. Gilfillan will preside until Dec. 2, 2024, when he will be replaced by a judge elected in the November 2024 election.
Lyons made news a few weeks ago when a state appeals court issued a decision that took him to task for intemperate comments he made during a sentencing hearing. The appellate court reversed the sentence Lyons imposed and sent the case back for another sentencing hearing before a different judge.
Good book
No, it’s not the Good Book, but a good book to read as recommended by Jim’s Pseudo-Intellectual Book Club.
This time it’s Michael Connelly’s latest novel, “Desert Star,” a whodunit in which his longtime lead character, former Los Angeles police Detective Harry Bosch, teams up with Renee Ballard, a relatively new character in Connelly’s vast cast.
Fans of police procedurals should enjoy reading how the dynamic duo team up to crack a couple cold cases.
For those unfamiliar with Connelly’s work, there’s a vast library out there that deserves attention.
“Desert Star” is one of Connelly’s better efforts, not least because it features a surprise ending that, upon reflection, might not be all that surprising.
More politics
Here are some dates that will turn peoples’ stomachs. It’s about time for candidates for public office in 2024 to collect and start distributing their petitions for citizen signatures.
Here they are:
Sept. 5:
- That’s the first day for Democratic and Republican candidates to circulate petitions. This date does not include candidates for president, delegate or alternate delegates to party conventions.
Oct. 7:
- That’s the first day for presidential, delegate and alternate delegate candidates to circulate petitions.
Nov. 27:
- That’s the first day to file nominating petitions for the March 2024 party primary elections.
Dec. 4:
- That’s the last day to file nominating petitions.
Dec. 11:
- That’s the last day to file objections to the nomination papers of party candidates.