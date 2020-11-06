Jim Dey | Be on the lookout for phony cash cards
Champaign resident Zarina Hock recently received a prepaid credit card in the mail.
It purported to be from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and to be sent in response to her application for unemployment assistance.
But Hock is retired, and she never sought aid from the state.
“I was absolutely befuddled,” Hock said. “I just knew it was a scam.”
Steve Wegman, a recent retiree who lives in Champaign, received a similar cash card to use for unemployment compensation.
“This is all well and good, except that I was not laid off in March. I retired in September,” Wegman said.
He said communications purporting to be from the Illinois Department of Employment Security “listed my employer and the correct amount of my earnings for the last four quarters of my employment prior to my supposedly being laid off in March.”
Sharon Foreman, another Champaign resident, had a similar reaction when she received an identical cash card that was sent to her address but in the name of another person.
She called state Rep. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, who had the following advice:
“It’s a massive scam. That’s what it is,” Rose said, indicating that his office has received “countless calls” from community residents who have received similar MasterCard debit cards from IDES and drawn on KeyBank.
A spokesman for KeyBank declined to speculate about what’s behind the card mailings, but said they’ve become a definite problem.
“With the unprecedented increase in unemployment claims across the country, many state unemployment programs are seeing an increase in fraud. KeyBank is working with state and federal law enforcement who are investigating fraudulent unemployment insurance claims,” said KeyBank spokesman Jeff Kew. “Those who believe that they are a victim of fraud should file a report with the state labor department and local law enforcement.”
Although Rose said law enforcement is taking a keen interest in what is going on, local and state authorities declined to respond to inquiries.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said his department receives regular notifications from citizens about various scams. He said the department has received some calls regarding the cash cards.
What’s striking about the cash cards is that they are legitimate cards that are loaded with real money. Further, Rose said the cards are reloaded each week with more money — just as they would be if they were for an unemployed person receiving a weekly payment.
Different states use different banks to administer their payments to unemployed people seeking compensation. KeyBank handles a number of states, including Illinois.
While it has not responded to The News-Gazette, IDES has issued an information sheet to individuals who receive the bogus cards. Its first advice is to “not delay and act quickly.”
“Do not activate the debit card that is mailed to you. Do not contact KeyBank. Destroy the card,” IDES advised, also suggesting the recipients request and review their credit reports for any signs of “fraudulent activities.”
“You will not be held responsible for the fraudulent claim if the investigation finds that you were a victim of identity theft,” IDES said. “That is why prompt reporting and not activating the card are critical steps in the process.”
Whatever the motive, this is a sophisticated operation.
Rose said he suspected the perpetrators improperly obtained personal information of many Illinois residents and applied for unemployment benefits in their names.
“The question is, ‘What is the scam?’” Rose said.
In other words, how — if at all — are those presiding over this operation benefiting financially from what they are doing? And, if they’re not benefiting financially, what’s the motivation?
Rose said the cards have been mailed in waves to his constituents over the past month. The first targets were older residents while the most recent have been people who are not unemployed.
