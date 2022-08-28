Jim Dey | Beaman lawyers target judge for removal in upcoming damages trial
After serving 13 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, Alan Beaman is preparing to ask a jury to decide how much he’s entitled to receive in financial damages.
But first, the Rockford resident has some unfinished business that includes asking for a new judge to preside because the current one — Douglas County Circuit Judge Richard Broch — is biased against him.
“It would be difficult for Judge Broch to reverse course and preside over a complex trial in this matter” when he already has “adopted the defendants’ arguments uncritically and without reference to (Beaman’s) arguments and legal authorities,” Beaman’s lawyers said in a recent motion filed in McLean County Circuit Court.
No date has been set for a hearing on the motion.
Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer will decide whether to dump Broch from the case. If he does, Beaman’s lawyer asked that a judge from McLean County, where Beaman was tried in 1995, be assigned to preside.
Lawyers for the defendants — the city of Normal and three former investigators in its police department — oppose replacing Broch.
Beaman was charged with the August 1993 murder of Illinois State University student Jennifer Lockmiller. Beaman, a student at nearby Illinois Wesleyan at the time, had been involved in a stormy relationship with Lockmiller.
Authorities alleged he killed her in a fit of jealous range. But Beaman contended they were no longer seeing each other when Lockmiller was killed. Further, Beaman said he could not have killed her because he was living at home with his parents in Rockford.
Lockmiller was found dead in her campus-area apartment.
No direct evidence — either eyewitness or circumstantial — tied Beaman to the crime. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison and served 13 years. The Illinois Supreme Court, describing the evidence against Beaman as minimal, overturned his conviction because the prosecution failed to disclose all its investigative materials to the defense.
When prosecutors declined to try Beaman again, he and his lawyers filed civil wrongful-conviction lawsuits in both federal and state court.
Beaman’s case was dismissed in federal court when judges ruled that prosecutors were immune from civil lawsuit.
In state court, Broch and a state appeals court both found his lawsuit had no merit because prosecutors, not police investigators, filed the charges that led to Beaman’s conviction.
The Illinois Supreme Court ruled in July 2021 that Beaman is entitled to a jury trial on damages. Justice P. Scott Neville concluded that attributing charging decisions solely to prosecutors is unrealistic because it is “inescapable that the independent judgment of a prosecutor will be colored by the nature of the investigation performed by police.”
One aspect of the case that is beyond debate is Beaman’s lack of involvement in Lockmiller’s death.
While Beaman’s request for a state-issued certificate of innocence was pending, prosecutors announced that a re-examination of the case revealed the DNA of two unknown males was recovered from the victim’s body. In effect, none of the original suspects in the case were involved.
As a consequence, Beaman received a certificate of innocence in 2013 and a subsequent gubernatorial pardon based on innocence.
In seeking a new judge, Beaman’s lawyers contend that a “fair trial and the appearance of fairness are at a premium” and that Broch’s continued presence will taint the process.
Beaman’s lawyers originally asked that no McLean County judges be allowed to participate in the case because three of its judges were former Beaman prosecutors. They are former State’s Attorney Charles Reynard and assistant prosecutors James Souk and Robert Freitag. Both Souk and Freitag were Champaign County lawyers before moving to McLean County.
