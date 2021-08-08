Jim Dey | Beaman's civil case, once at death's door, now ready for trial
The Illinois Supreme Court’s opinion allowing the wrongfully convicted Alan Beaman to proceed with a malicious-prosecution lawsuit against the city of Normal outlined a botched investigation.
But it was silent on one aspect of the case’s odd history.
On Nov. 22, 2017, the high court declined to review an appellate court decision denying Beaman a civil trial.
Then, suddenly and without explanation, the court reversed itself on Dec. 8, 2017, saying it would hear the case.
Six weeks later, there was another curious event — former high-profile prosecutors filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Beaman’s cause.
Although it took four more years of litigation, the high court’s July 29 ruling gave full life to Beaman’s once-dead hopes for a civil trial against Normal and three of its police investigators.
The decision also fired a shot across the bow of police who mishandle important investigations.
This much-publicized and decades-old criminal and civil case began with a tragedy — the August 1993 murder of Illinois State University student Jennifer Lockmiller — and climaxed in a travesty — the wrongful conviction and 50-year prison sentence of former boyfriend Beaman.
Now 48, married and the father of two daughters, the Rockford man served 13 years in prison before the high court overturned his conviction because police withheld vital exculpatory evidence from the defense.
Prosecutors now say two unidentified men are suspects in Lockmiller’s death.
DNA tests conducted long after Beaman was freed connected them to the case.
The DNA tests laid the groundwork for Beaman to receive a certificate of innocence from the courts and a pardon based on innocence from former Gov. Pat Quinn.
But it’s the future based on that past that matters now.
The civil case, removed from McLean County, goes back to Douglas County, where Circuit Judge Richard Broch will preside if there is no out-of-court settlement.
If a trial is held and Beaman wins, there’s a potential for a huge jury award to compensate him for his 13 years behind bars.
Normal’s lawyers expressed “extreme disappointment” with the decision, indicating they’ll ask the court to reconsider.
Meanwhile, Beaman’s lawyers are looking for a trial start date.
“The information-gathering phase of the case has closed,” said one of them, David Shapiro, a professor at Northwestern University’s law school.
In the event of a trial, Shapiro expects to tell jurors that law enforcement’s “fixation” on Beaman amounted to a “bad-faith approach to the investigation” that produced a gross injustice.
“The thing about the case that just hits you in the face is that (Beaman) was in Rockford” when Lockmiller was killed, Shapiro said.
Beaman, then an Illinois Wesleyan student, was on summer break and living at his parents’ Rockford home when Lockmiller’s body was found in her Normal apartment.
As a former boyfriend with whom she had a stormy, jealousy-riven relationship, Beaman was an obvious suspect along with three other of Lockmiller’s male friends.
Because they were convinced the motive was romantic jealousy, police focused first on all of them and then on Beaman.
Despite no physical or eyewitness testimony and a suspiciously weak claim that Beaman could have driven from Rockford to Normal within a specific and narrow time window, Beaman was found guilty by a jury.
His conviction was affirmed by a 2-1 appellate court decision in which now-retired Justice Robert Cook argued — persuasively and presciently — that the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient to prove guilt.
After being released from prison, Beaman sued prosecutors Charles Reynard and James Souk, both of whom later became judges. But the court ruled their roles as prosecutors made them immune.
Beaman then sued Normal and the investigators.
Police argued that they, too, could not be held liable because McLean County prosecutors filed the charges against Beaman.
After the trial and appellate courts sided with police, former prosecutors led by the late Gov. James Thompson intervened on Beaman’s behalf.
They argued that police investigators were complicit in a malicious prosecution because they “abandoned their roles as unbiased investigators and pursued Beaman at all costs.”
Their argument — one ultimately accepted by the high court — was that holding police accountable for a misguided investigation that resulted in Beaman’s wrongful prosecution is necessary to “prevent this type of injustice.”
