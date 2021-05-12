The people Gov. J.B. Pritzker has characterized as “carnival barkers” who should be ignored are at it again.
Financial analysts at
Wirepoints, a website devoted to public policy in Illinois, last week released a report analyzing the health of municipal pensions in 175 Illinois cities.
The report stated that 102 of the 175 received “F” grades while another 64 received a “D” grade.
Champaign and Urbana each scored a “D,” while Danville, Decatur and Peoria each received an “F.”
Calling the report bad news would be dramatically understating the depth of municipal public-pension woes.
“The results of our analysis confirms what Illinoisans already know: The local pension crisis is wreaking havoc on taxpayers, core city services and government-worker retirement security,” wrote analysts Ted Dabrowski, Mark Glennon and John Klingner. “Complicating the situation is the fact that local officials can do little about the crisis. Local retirement costs are largely a consequence of the state’s top-down, one-size-fits-all mandates, which prevent cities from actually solving their pension problems.”
Because of those circumstances, they said local officials have three “undesirable” options — “raising taxes, cutting back on services, or endangering the retirements of city workers.”
Wirepoints analysts followed up the report’s release with a Springfield news conference that drew what Dabrowki called “good coverage.”
But, as expected, it drew a cold shoulder from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration.
Nonetheless, Dabrowski said Wirepoints will continue to play the role of a shepherd boy who’s actually telling the truth about the wolf threatening his flock.
“We’re doing what we have to do to bring it to the fore,” he said.
It’s not so much Wirepoints’ message of pension woes — both state and local — that draws scorn. The numbers are — after all — the numbers. It’s the organization’s solution.
To fix the problem,
Dabrowski & Co. contend that Illinois needs to amend the state constitution’s pension clause so legislators can make changes that slow the systems’ steadily rising costs.
He said “we should do our best to save the benefits that already have been earned” while, among other things, calling a temporary halt to the 3-percent annual cost-of-living increases.
Some have suggested passing legislation allowing municipalities to declare bankruptcy.
But Dabrowski said that should be a “last resort” because it would require municipalities to go bankrupt.
“That’s not how you want to fix things,” he said.
In contrast, Pritzker and other prominent state officials argue taxpayers must make payments required to restore pubic pensions to good health.
That would, of course, require many, many billions of dollars in cash infusions.
That’s anywhere from $144.4 billion to $261 billion for the state’s five public pensions alone — teachers, legislators, judges, state employees and state university retirees.
The Wirepoints report reveals a “severely significant” decline between 2003 and 2019 across “almost all metrics” in Illinois’ municipal pensions.
“In 2003, two-thirds of the cities measured received an A, B, or C grade. Only a third of cities had a D or F grade,” the report states.
It concluded that “the decline was largely driven by the drop in funded ratios, the increasing burden placed on city taxpayers in the form of larger contributions and growing debts, as well as the drop in the ratio of active workers to beneficiaries in the pension funds.”
Wirepoints established
10 metrics to determine a pension fund’s health.
They include funding ratios for fire, police and municipal workers’ pensions, pension debt and contributions per municipal household, worker-to-beneficiary ratios and assets to payout ratios.
The report indicates that, if unaddressed, problems will continue to grow worse, leading to a reduction in public services as more tax dollars are diverted to municipal pensions.
The weaker the community, the sooner problems will arise.
Dabrowski said “poorer communities,” like East St. Louis and Harvey have already been hit, and more casualties are in the offing.
Tomorrow — Area cities have big pension problems on their hands.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.