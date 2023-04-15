It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Dubious honorNew Champaign County Circuit Judge Chad Beckett must have drawn the short straw.
He’s been ordered by Champaign County Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum to preside over what will be a very messy defamation and malicious prosecution lawsuit arising from a mega-political-and-legal scandal in St. Clair County.
Rosenbaum ordered Beckett to preside because Rosenbaum was ordered by the Illinois Supreme Court to find a suitable victim to deal with the mess.
The controversy has been the subject of considerable attention in this space.
This legal train wreck is otherwise described as a lawsuit filed by former St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert against former St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, lawyer Alex Enyart and the Belleville Police.
Kelly now heads the Illinois State Police, a political plum he was given by Gov. J.B. Pritzker after Kelly ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Some readers may recall that Duebbert was elected in 2016 as a circuit judge in St Clair County. But he never presided in court after he was accused of misleading police officers searching for a Duebbert friend who was suspected of murder.
The Illinois Courts Commission subsequently removed Duebbert from the bench after it concluded he had misled investigators about the location of his friend.
The lawsuit concerns another legal dispute, one in which Duebbert was named in sex-related criminal charges in connection with a former client.
The prosecutors’ case fell through after they were forced to acknowledge that the purported victim had “embellished” his statement to police.
Duebbert’s lawyer has objected to any St. Clair County judges hearing the case because of their personal ties and friendships with the defendants.
There also is intense partisan animosity between the Democratic judges and Duebbert, a Republican. He defeated a popular Democratic judge, an outcome that led to the Democratic judges’ decision to boycott Duebbert’s swearing-in ceremony.
Way back whenTake notice, baseball fans. Hobie Landrith, the first member of the New York Mets, died April 7 at 93 in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Born in Decatur, Landrith played 14 seasons, mostly as a backup catcher.
But he achieved a special status in Major League Baseball when he was the first player selected by the Mets in the October 1961 expansion draft.
Old-timers will remember the Mets and the Houston Astros joined the National League for the 1962 season, necessitating a draft whereby the two new teams selected players from the eight other National League teams.
With its first choice, Houston selected Giants shortstop Eddie Bressoud.
Then the Mets took the 31-year-old Landrith. That No. 1 Mets slot earned Landrith a prestigious obituary last week in The New York Times.
Asked why he selected Landrith, Mets manager Casey Stengel responded with a pithy quote that revealed why he was a favorite of sportswriters.
“You gotta have a catcher, or you’d have a lot of passed balls,” Stengel answered.
In his first game as a Met, Landrith caught for Roger Craig, the Mets’ sixth choice in the expansion draft. The Mets lost that game to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Landrith didn’t play long for the Mets. But he did play long enough to hit a two-out-pinch-hit-game-winning home run off Hall of Famer Warren Spahn.
Landrith was hitting a very respectable .289 after 23 game when he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in a deal that sent Mets’ semi-icon Marvin “Marvelous Marv” Throneberry to New York.
In addition to the Mets and Orioles, Landrith played for the Cardinals, Reds, Giants and Cubs before retiring from the game and working as a public relations executive for Volkswagen.
Hard timesForbes magazine recently released its list of the world’s billionaires.
They’re still loaded, Forbes reports, but are not as flush as they were the year before. Collectively, they’re worth $12.2 trillion, down from $12.7 trillion last year.
The reduction is one thing. But even of greater concern for those named is that, because of inflation, a trillion dollars doesn’t go as far as it once did.
Illinois is well represented on the list of billionaires. Twenty-plus Illinoisans made the list, including several members of the family of multibillionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Most of them are low-profile business types few people would recognize.
Among the higher profile are Patrick Ryan, $8 billion, a benefactor of Northwestern University sports; Sam Zell, $5.2 billion, real estate; and Jerry Reinsdorf, $2.2 billion, owner of the Chicago Bulls and White Sox.
Among the members of the Pritzker family are Thomas Pritzker, $5.3 billion; J.B. Pritzker, $3.6 billion; and Jennifer Pritzker, $1.9 billion. Each is a beneficiary of the Pritzker family fortune.
Businessman Ken Griffin would have maintained his status as the wealthiest Illinoisan. But he moved to Florida in disgust over Illinois’ governmental shortcomings.
Frenchman Bernard Arnault ($211 billion) was No. 1 in the world. Last year’s No. 1 fell to No. 2 — American Elon Musk ($180 billion).
Capital lossThe stock of Rivian, the McLean County-based manufacturer of electric vehicles, went public at $80 a share and quickly soared to $180.
But it’s been a steady drop from there as the company has struggled to meet its financial and production goals.
Recently, stock analyst Piper Sandler cut the company’s stock price target to $15 a share.
It was selling Friday for $13-plus.
Vehicle makers, some new and some not, are engaged in a ruthless competition to see who can build the best and most profitable electric cars and trucks. It’s hugely expensive, and that’s a problem for Rivian.
Piper Sandler said Rivian’s strategy of using “vertical integration to capture lucrative after-sales revenue” is a good one, but “this strategy is costly.”
“Specifically, we think $4 billion-plus will be needed to fund growth beyond 2025. RIVN shouldn’t abandon its strategy, but until funding is addressed, we think RIVN will keep trading at book value,” Piper Sandler explained in downgrading Rivian from “overweight” to “neutral.”
Elon Musk, who is making his own electric vehicles at Tesla, was much more caustic in discussing two electric vehicle makers — Rivan and Lucid.
“If (they) don’t change things as soon as possible, they will go bankrupt,” he tweeted.
In terms of jobs and economic impact in McLean County, Rivian has been a juggernaut since moving into the empty Diamond Star vehicle factory.
But starting an electric vehicle company from scratch, even with major investments from companies like Ford and Amazon, is a herculean task
The other corruption trialWhile jurors in one big-time (political) Chicago corruption case were still hearing testimony, jurors in another big-time (financial) corruption case returned guilty verdicts that are certain to send three former high-flying tech executives to prison.
The first case, of course, is the Commonweath Edison bribery conspiracy trial. The other is the alleged $1 billion fraud scheme involving three executives at Outcome Health.
The news of one trial court (ComEd) pretty much over-shadowed the other (Outcome Health). But corruption comes in all forms, and that latter case deserves some attention.
After hearing 10 weeks of testimony, jurors deliberated for about two days before returning their verdicts.
Convicted were former CEO Rishi Shah, co-founder and former president Shradha Agarwal and former chief operating and financial officer Brad Purdy.
Each was convicted on multiple counts and faces lengthy prison terms for their white-collar crimes.
The company, which pleaded guilty and paid a $70 million fine, operates an advertising service that placed screens and tablets in doctor’s offices.
The convicted executives used inflated numbers of doctor’s office placements to overcharge drug companies for advertising. The government also alleged they inflated revenue figures to obtain loans and attract investors money.
The conviction marks a big fall from grace for the defendants. Once unimaginably rich, they’re no longer major figures in Chicago’s business establishment.
At one point, Shad made Forbes’ magazines list of the richest Americans.
Their downfall came in the aftermath of investigative reporting by The Wall Street Journal revealed Outcome faces a series of operational hurdles.