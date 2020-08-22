Jim Dey | Before and after Thompson, governors came and went fast
Private family funeral services were held Wednesday for “Big Jim.”
But political junkies are still discussing and news outlets statewide are still carrying stories about Jim Thompson’s impact on Illinois during his 14-year tenure (1977-1991) as governor.
He — undeniably — was a great governor.
But what does “great” mean in Thompson’s case? He clearly was an effective chief executive who got a lot of things done, not all of them good.
In fact, one of his greatest failings was supporting legislation that provided annual
3 percent cost-of-living increases in state pensions for retirees. Thompson and the Legislature decided to spend the extra money without seriously addressing how to pay for it.
Now the state’s five public pensions are within spitting distance of tanking, while trying to keep them afloat is wrecking one state budget after another.
Thompson was great in terms of his significance. Compared with governors before and after, he was an outlier just in terms of his sheer tenacity.
He stayed in office for 14 years. Of his six successors, none but Jim Edgar prospered in office, serving two full terms and avoiding being run out of town on a rail.
It’s pretty much the same thing with Thompson’s six predecessors. Starting in 1948, they proved mostly marginal in terms of their political viability.
Elected in 1948, Gov. Adlai Stevenson II would have been a strong candidate for re-election. But Democrats nominated him for president in 1952, and he was crushed by Dwight Eisenhower.
Stevenson was succeeded by Republican Bill Stratton, who won two terms. But in a bid for a third in 1960, he was defeated by Democrat Otto Kerner. Stratton later was charged with income-tax evasion and found not guilty, then unsuccessfully ran for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 1968.
By conventional standards, Kerner would have been considered a successful governor. But he resigned late in his second term to accept appointment as a federal appeals court judge. He was later indicted on corruption charges stemming from his tenure as governor and sentenced to prison.
Lt. Gov. Sam Shapiro became governor after Kerner resigned. After less than a year in office, voters threw him out in November 1968 in favor of Republican Richard Ogilvie.
Angry about Ogilvie’s support for a state income tax, voters threw him out in 1972, replacing him with Democrat Dan Walker.
Walker couldn’t even win re-nomination by his fellow Democrats in 1976, losing the primary election to Secretary of State Michael Howlett.
Howlett was crushed by Thompson in the 1976 general election.
So of Thompson’s six predecessors and six successors, only two — Stratton and Edgar — served two full terms. Of Edgar and Stratton, only Edgar enjoyed a prosperous post-gubernatorial career. Stratton’s post-gubernatorial career was marked by legal problems and political failure.
Stratton, however, was luckier than the governors who came after him.
Starting with Kerner, four Illinois governors ended up in the slammer.
Walker went to prison for violating banking laws after he was governor.
Republican George Ryan and Democrat Rod Blagojevich both were sentenced to prison after being charged with massive corruption conspiracies involving them and multiple aides and associates.
The book has yet to be written on multi-billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker, who was elected in 2018 and is enjoying a relatively successful tenure.
Pritzker, however, is much safer politically than past Democratic governors.
When Illinois was a politically competitive state, Democratic governors had to worry about being beaten by Republicans, and vice versa.
That, for the most part, is not the case anymore.
The Republican Party is no longer an effective political fighting force on a statewide basis.
All state officeholders are Democrats. The General Assembly has a Democratic supermajority. Republicans, except in some areas of the state, are irrelevant, owing to Democratic dominance in Cook County and growing strength in the former Republican collar counties.
Thompson’s lengthy tenure makes him an outlier, not just in terms of length of tenure but also political party.
Gone for the foreseeable future is the shifting control — from one party to another — of the governor’s office.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.