Jim Dey | Biden filling federal court vacancies at record pace
Sagging poll numbers reflect the hard times facing President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
The bad news — the pandemic, inflation, legislative setbacks — keep coming. That’s why Democrats are expecting a tough November 2022 election.
So far, 23 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have announced they will not run for re-election.
But not all the news is bad. One aspect of Biden’s presidency is going swimmingly — judicial confirmations.
In an effort to counteract former President Donald Trump’s appointment of conservative judges to the federal trial and appellate and the U.S. Supreme Court, Biden is setting records for U.S. Senate confirmations of his liberal nominees.
The Washington Post recently reported that the White House, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the judiciary committee, “have effectively built up a conveyor belt of candidates that swiftly moves nominees” to confirmation.
The Senate recently approved Biden’s 40th nominee, more than double Trump’s 18 nominations in his first year.
Overall, the Senate confirmed 241 Trump nominees — 174 district-court judges, 54 appeals-court justices and three Supreme Court justices — over four years.
Although Biden is off to a blazing start, it’s unclear if he can maintain the pace. That depends on many factors, including whether Democrats keep control of the Senate in the November election. It also depends on how many sitting federal judges decide either to retire or take senior status, moves that would create new vacancies.
For example, Case Western Reserve University School of Law Professor Jonathan Adler, writing for The Volokh Conspiracy blog, notes there are nearly 25 federal appeals-court justices appointed by Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bushes I and II who are eligible for senior status.
Further, just as Republicans urged retirement for federal judges eligible to take senior status so Trump could appoint their successors, Democrats are making the same request of eligible judges nominated by Democratic presidents.
That could mean that two federal judges in the Central District of Illinois — Sue Myerscough of Springfield and James Shadid of Peoria — might change their status.
Both were confirmed in 2011. Shadid is 64, while Myerscough is 70.
Important as they are, lower-court nominations are small potatoes compared to U.S. Supreme Court vacancies.
Democrats remain enraged that three Trump appointees sit on the nine-member high court. He nominated Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancies created by the deaths of Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy led to Trump’s appointment of Brett Kavanaugh.
Those appointments created a 6-3 conservative majority, and Democrats are desperate for a vacancy Biden can fill.
They’ve relentlessly lobbied 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer to step down, and he may do so at the end of the current term.
But Democrats want Breyer out sooner, and it’s led to some heavy-handed declarations.
One recent liberal commentary was headlined “Biden should make Stephen Breyer an offer he can’t refuse.”
Author Adam Cohen’s proposal is not as ominous as it sounds. He proposed that Biden should follow a duplicitous example set by former President Lyndon Johnson.
In 1965, Johnson wanted to appoint his old friend, Abe Fortas, to the Supreme Court. Because there was no vacancy, he targeted Justice Arthur Goldberg with a job offer — ambassador to the United Nations.
That’s a terrible position compared to the court. But, incredibly, Goldberg agreed.
Cohen suggested Biden offer Breyer a powerful administrative post. But even though other Democrats have publicly urged Breyer to leave, Biden has been reluctant to pressure the veteran justice.
Of course, at 79, Biden has little standing to try to convince the veteran justice that he’s too old to remain on the court.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.