Public opinion polls may reflect growing unease among Democrats about the idea of their octogenarian president seeking another term in 2024.
But conversations with a handful of local Democrats indicate they’re happy with the job President Joe Biden has done in his first term and support his re-election.
“I have a lot of confidence in that man,” said Barbara Wysocki, a former chairwoman of the Champaign County Board. “He is getting things accomplished that are in the best interests of the country.”
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin expressed similar sentiments.
“For me, age is not an issue,” she said.
Marlin recalled that she was in attendance earlier this year at a meeting where Biden presided.
“He was on point. He was animated. He mostly stuck to the script, but he ad-libbed. I was impressed,” she said.
Now 80, Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term in 2024. He was the oldest president ever when elected in 2020, and his slower gait and sometimes confusing language have fed speculation that age has finally caught up with a politician elected to the U.S. Senate at 29.
That image has been reinforced by his limited public appearances and reluctance to answer questions at news conferences, shortcomings that have drawn criticism from his traditional supporters in the news media.
But, for now, Democrats are sticking by Biden as a candidate for re-election even as other would-be Democratic candidates — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom — have made no secret of their interest in his job.
Two fringe Democrats — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson — are running. Neither has drawn serious support from the party establishment.
It’s Biden show — for now — and that’s fine with with the five Democrats who shared their thoughts on the issue with The News-Gazette.
All are present or former party officers or elected officials. They are Marlin, Wysocki, Urbana lawyer and former county board member Steve Beckett, former county board member and current Urbana City Council member James Quisenberry and Vermilion County Democratic Party leader Sandra Lawlyes.
The closest any of them came to what could be construed as criticism of Biden came from Beckett.
He described Biden as an “adequate” president who has provided “steady” leadership “following what he had to follow.”
“I don’t doubt his capacity to lead the country,” Beckett said.
But he stated that he prefers a president who is “inspiring,” like Barack Obama.
“I wish there was another presidential candidate stepping forth and inspiring me like Barack Obama did,” he said.
Lawlyes, a Vermilion County lawyer, praised Biden’s “steadying force” and said his “experience has been invaluable to our country.”
She acknowledged the age issue but turned it on the Republican Party.
“While there is certainly concern about his age, I would note that the current Republican front-runner is also elderly and has other significant mental infirmities and views that make him wholly unfit for the presidency,” Lawlyes said.
Obviously, she was referring to 76-year-old former President Donald Trump. Democrats are operating under the assumption — or wishful thinking — that Republicans will be foolhardy enough to nominate him in 2024.
Quisenberry conceded the age issue is “important for us to talk about” but said he has no concerns about Biden’s “age at this point.”
He did note that Biden is not the only elderly federal officeholder in Washington, D.C., citing Congress as a place where “a number have been around a long time.”
Most of those interviewed noted that growing old is debilitating.
“I’m not the same person I was at 50,” said Beckett, who is 75.
Acknowledging the realities of age, Wysocki noted that the U.S. Constitution provides for the orderly transfer of presidential power in the vent of a vacancy and the country continues to “function quite well.”
Asked about Biden getting older, she deflected the query, “Aren’t we all?”