Jim Dey | Black caucus wants to move fast in lame-duck session
Early last week, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called a news conference to warn that majority Democrats will try to pass a state income-tax increase during this weekend’s lame-duck session.
Citing the old proverb that no one’s life or property is safe while the Legislature is in session, Durkin contended “that has never been more true today and in the week ahead.”
Democrats scoffed at Durkin’s rhetoric, and veteran legislative observer Kent Redfield threw cold water on his claims.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen. I don’t think the votes are there,” he said.
But while the tax issue may or may not be on legislative leaders’ drawing board, four major proposals by the legislative Black caucus were thrown this past week into the legislative hopper and have shaken various public and private sector groups to their core.
The caucus introduced four massive bills — each hundreds of pages long — on criminal justice, health care, education and economic equity that it wished to pass before the new General Assembly that was elected in November takes office at noon Wednesday.
The Illinois House met in its lame-duck session Friday. John Patterson, a spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon, said he anticipated the Senate Executive Committee will meet Saturday, while the full Senate will gather today.
It’s the job of the executive committee to decide which bills are forwarded to the full Senate for action.
Defeated or retiring legislators are characterized as “lame ducks,” so their last-minute gatherings before they depart are described as lame-duck sessions.
Because the lame ducks are no longer accountable to voters, these sessions provide a great opportunity for legislators to pass unpopular bills with hasty, last-minute action. In 2011, the General Assembly passed both a state income-tax increase and repealed the death penalty in an abbreviated lame-duck session.
The Black caucus hopes to do the same thing here and has attracted support from powerful legislators, including House Speaker Michael Madigan and Harmon.
The bills step on many toes, including law enforcement, business groups, unions and teachers.
The 600-plus page law-enforcement bill includes provisions that would eliminate cash bail for individuals charged with a crime, allow police officers to be sued personally by aggrieved parties, require body cameras statewide and allow municipalities to strip police of union-negotiated disciplinary measures.
The nearly 500-page education bill calls for, among other things, expanding the school year by 15 days, increasing high school graduation requirements and modifying funding rules to allow more financial aid to schools with higher enrollments of minority students.
Some provisions in the economic equity proposal would bar employers from considering arrests that did not result in convictions for prospective employees, increase contracting goals for minority businesses, require the state to award contracts to descendants of slavery proportionate to the state’s population and create a commission to review contracts and purchasing rules.
Legislation related to hospitals would prohibit all facilities from closing until 2023 and eliminate the state’s managed-care system.
These proposals barely scratch the surface of what’s up for consideration.
Indeed, it’s unclear what all is up for consideration because many of those reviewing the measures haven’t been able to read all of them.
“We’re still going through through all the bills,” said Mark Denzler, who oversees the Illinois Manufacturers Association. “They are four very large proposals.”
However, he expressed concerns about dramatic increases in rules and regulations.
“We need policies that move the state forward in economic development,” he said. “Any time you add mandates or increase costs for employers, it makes it more difficult to do business in Illinois.”
The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition is even more disturbed, asserting that “the long-term unintended consequences of this legislation would be dire.”
“The so-called ‘reforms’ would ... destroy law enforcement’s ability to keep communities safe,” the coalition stated, urging legislators to “avoid making a sudden, rash decision” during the lame-duck session and urging them to work “with all stakeholders” on proposed legislation.
But the Illinois Justice Project said the “reforms will enhance public safety, make police more accountable to the people of Illinois and break the state’s destructive and dangerous reliance on mass incarceration.”
There’s considerable disagreement about the nature of the process.
Patterson said legislators held 32 “remote” legislative hearings on the proposals. He denied that the measures are a surprise.
But a Durkin spokeswoman said the House Republican caucus “was not involved in any meetings, negotiations or discussions on any of the bills.”
