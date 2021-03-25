Jim Dey | Bond shoe doesn' t fit when it's on the other foot
Crime victims take it very, very personally when they are the target of a potentially serious offense.
So it’s no surprise that Chicago resident Elgie Sims was highly agitated by a Springfield road-rage incident in which a stranger driving a truck chased Sims and pulled out and pointed a handgun at him before driving off when Sims obtained police assistance.
Sims was not just terrified by the experience, but angered all over again when his pursuer, New Berlin businessman Michael Hoyle, was released from custody on bond after a court appearance in which he was charged with multiple criminal offenses.
“By him being released on bond, he’s free to do this again,” Sims said, expressing concern for his and others’ safety.
However understandable Sims’ resentment, there is irony in his concern that he remains exposed to the threat of violence because his alleged assailant was released on bond.
Why? In his professional life, Sims is state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, one of the leading advocates of a historic and, to say the least, controversial new law that will end the practice of requiring criminal defendants to post cash bonds to win their release from custody prior to trial.
Under Sims’ new law — one much praised by Gov. J.B. Pritzker — defendants will either be held in jail or released from custody.
It remains to be seen how this practice will work in the real world. The new rules won’t take effect for two years.
But it’s perfectly reasonable to presume that offenders charged with extremely serious violent crimes will remain in custody while other defendants charged with lesser, but still serious, felony offenses will be cut loose.
Sims, of course, knows that, because he’s the chief advocate of the bond-abolition plan, he is widely perceived as a hypocrite — angry that his alleged assailant was released while unconcerned that other people’s assailants will be released.
To inoculate himself against the charge, Sims argues that under the new no-bond law, his accused assailant — 54-year-old Michael Hoyle — would be a perfect candidate to be held in custody until trial.
That contention is what is known as a stretch.
On the surface, Hoyle appears to be a perfect candidate for outright release from custody under Sims’ new law.
All but a few defendants are entitled to a cash bond set over by a judge. Bonds are set to ensure that defendants attend future court hearings.
If defendants do not appear, they forfeit the bonds they posted. Hence, they have a financial incentive to follow the rules setting out the terms of their release. They’ll be on the honor system under the new rules.
Generally speaking, the more serious the crime, the higher the bond set by the judge.
Crucial factors that go into a judge’s bond decision are the history and character of the defendant and the nature of the alleged offense.
But judge also takes into consideration other circumstances. Is the defendant employed? Does the defendant have extensive ties — family or otherwise — to the community that would indicate he is not a flight risk?
Hoyle is a Springfield-area resident and business owner. It’s unclear if he has any prior record that would indicate he poses a danger to anyone.
Citizens curious about how the bond system works can attend arraignment court in Champaign County on virtually any working day to see the system in action.
It’s just as routine for criminal defendants to be released on their own recognizance — no posting of any cash bond — as it is for others to be required to post cash bonds that range in amounts. Owing to the extremely serious nature of some cases, defendants are held infrequently without bond.
Hoyle was charged, tentatively, with unlawful use of a weapon and offenses related to an expired Firearm Owners’ Identification Card.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright told reporters that he might file new charges after he has reviewed the police reports.
While the incident was frightening to Sims, the known facts make it clear this is a run-of-the-mill criminal case.
Victims rarely see it that way, and that’s why Sims didn’t like what happened. Thousands of future Illinois crime victims will feel the same way when the senator’s new no-bond law takes effect.
