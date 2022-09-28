Jim Dey | Both 13th District candidates are rolling in dough
The two women running for the seat in the newly drawn 13th Congressional District are very well-off financially.
Financial disclosure reports filed by Democrat Nikki Budzinski show that she is, by any standard, wealthy. At the same time, records filed by Decatur Republican Regan Deering show that she is so rich that Budzinski is, by comparison, a piker.
Deering is a member of the Andreas family, which is intimately associated with Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., an American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation founded in 1902.
The mandatory disclosures cover a variety of candidate financial records.
Those include their individual assets, like stocks and mutual funds — and the “unearned” income derived from them in the current and prior years. They also include identification of creditors and sums owed, pensions, employers and earned-income amounts.
The congressional candidate reports were filed in October 2021 by Budzinski and May 2022 by Deering.
The most striking aspect of Budzinski’s report is her vast array and investment amounts of mutual fund holdings and the large sums she earned as a consultant for various entities, including more than $500,000 in 2020.
Even more striking was the 12-page list of financial assets submitted by Deering that showed numerous assets valued in the multimillion-dollar range.
Included in Deering’s filing were investments that included her husband, Brian. Other investment income sources were variously identified as Catherine Deering Trust, Lillian Deering Trust, Michael Andreas 2012 GST and Regan Deering Trust.
The reports that are filed list financial assets but report their values only in ranges, like $1,001-$15,000, $15,001-$50,000 or $1,000,001 to $5 million.
Budzinski, who routinely cites her working-class roots as part of her campaign, is a former staff member for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden.
But her financial forms show that she is a big earner and an enthusiastic investor who pursues tax-deferred investments and retirement accounts. Among the positions she cited is a member of the board of directors of the Union Insurance Group.
Rather than investing in a handful of mutual funds, Budzinski has invested in several dozen and maintains a cash account ranging from $100,001 to $250,000.
She also owns a rental property in Chicago, where she once lived, that is valued at $250,000 to $500,000 while showing her only reported liability of $250,000 to $500,000 to PNC Bank on what appears to be the same property.
In addition to mutual funds, Deering has a number of investments in stocks that include ADM, Amazon, Bank of Montreal, Bristol-Myers Squib, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific, Corsair Gaming, Discover Financial Services, Dow, DSX, Duke Energy, NVIDIA, Raytheon and Walgreens, and cash between $1 million to
$5 million.
While Deering invests in both stock and mutual funds, Budzinksi goes the mutual-fund route. She reported a holding in more than 20 funds (American, J.P. Morgan Funds, Invesco and Hartford) with values ranging from $1,001 to $15,000 and more than 15 fund investments with values ranging from $15,001 to $50,000.
Most impressive was Budzinski’s work as a consultant. She earned nearly $200,000 from the Climate Jobs National Resource Center, $59,000 from Emily’s List, $60,000 from the 1630 Fund and $82,000 from Curry & Associates.
Deering reported nominal earned income from Domino Foods that was listed as spouse’s wage and roughly $11,000 as non-employee compensation from Rodan and Fields, a multilevel-marketing skincare company.
She identified herself as a director of the Michael Andreas Foundation, board president of the Northeast Community Fund and chairwoman of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.