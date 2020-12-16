Push is scheduled to come to shove in January, when super-majority House Democrats meet in Springfield to elect a speaker for the upcoming two-year term.
But what then — stalemate, compromise or collapse by one warring party or another?
With speculation rife, the showdown over the future of longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan is shaping up as one of the great political intrigues in Illinois history.
Will it be the end of a legend, curtains for the longest-serving leader of any state or federal legislative body in U.S. history. Or will ever-resourceful political powerbroker Michael Madigan maintain his iron grip on the power he has wielded for so long and with such malign skill.
The 78-year-old Madigan, also chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party, appears to be in deep political and legal trouble.
Ensnared, but not indicted in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal, Madigan lacks — at least for now — the required 60 votes to be re-elected for another term as House Speaker.
Nineteen of the
73 House Democrats say they will not vote to re-elect Madigan, leaving him six votes short of 60.
If he’s forced out, it will be a political event of staggering proportions.
Madigan has been Speaker for all but two years since 1983. Since then, he’s become, through his adroit manipulation of House rules, use of campaign money to reward supporters and his ruthless brilliance, a one-man legislative body.
Nothing passes unless he permits it. Of course, that cuts both ways under current circumstances because it perfectly answers the question of why ComEd went to such lengths in acceding to Madigan’s endless requests that the utility hire his friends and associates to what were no-show jobs.
The company freely admits it did so to procure Madigan’s support. He adamantly denies it.
It is in that gulf where Madigan’s future lies. The refuseniks say House Democrats need new leadership because of the pall of corruption he has cast over the General Assembly. But Madigan argues he’s pure as the driven show and has no plans to do anything other than fight to retain his positions of power.
That raises the possibility of stalemate, wherein House Democrats might not be able to elect anyone speaker and, as a consequence, function as legislative body.
“This doesn’t come as a good time (for Illinois),” said retired University of Illinois-Springfield political science professor Kent Redfield. “They literally can’t do anything until they have a speaker.”
There’s precedent for both the House and Senate to be frozen by a leadership dispute.
In 1977, dissident Democrats blocked election of a Senate president for 186 ballots over six weeks. In 1975, House Democrats cast 93 ballots before ousting longtime House boss Clyde Choate and electing a new speaker.
Madigan describes his insufficient support as “significant,” meaning he’s much closer to the required 60 votes than any potential rival including announced foe state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit.
The House Black Caucus came out strong for Madigan last week. At roughly the same time, a group of six Madigan supporters sent a sweet-talking letter to the refuseniks. It urged them to “come together”with other Democrats and warned that discord only helps the Republicans. Although it was obvious, the letter did not specifically urge the refuseniks to support Madigan.
In response, one of Madigan’s 19 opponents, state Rep. Jonathan Carroll, said they are prepared “to dig in our heels.”
“We will not be supporting Mike Madigan for the 102nd General Assembly. These are 19 ‘no’ votes and we’re pretty comfortable with where our position is,” Carroll said.
Meanwhile, as speculation about Madigan’s future continues, so does speculation about who might succeed him in the event he doesn’t make it. Although the Black caucus endorsed Madigan, there’s movement to push one of its members as Madigan’s successor.
Chicago Sun-Times columnist Laura Washington wrote that “the Black caucus” has the power to “install one of their own as speaker.”
“It’s time we advance our own agenda, on our own terms. We don’t need to do a backroom deal greased by the old white guys,” she wrote.
The women’s caucus also thinks it’s their turn to be speaker, as do, no doubt, Hispanics.
But before any of that comes to pass, there’ll be a showdown of undetermined duration in which Madigan will fight for what he views as his — the power, perks and privileges that go with the speaker’s post — against the would-be usurpers who have concluded Madigan’s time has come and gone.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.