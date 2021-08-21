Jim Dey | Bribery case fulls of twists and turns
Diving back in to another round of quick takes on the people and events that people were talking about this week:
Don’t believe these trial dates
A Chicago federal judge this week set a Sept. 12 trial date for four political high-fliers indicted in connection with the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery case.
At the same time, however, federal prosecutors indicated they are still investigating the case, prompting defense lawyers to predict that more charges against their clients and/or possibly others will be forthcoming.
It’s all hush-hush. The feds are, as usual, holding their cards close to their vests in a probe that has identified un-indicted former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan as the ringleader of the multi-year conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that in exchange for Madigan looking favorably on the utility’s legislative proposals, Commonwealth Edison provided no-show jobs and lobbying contracts to Madigan’s friends and associates.
The utility has acknowledged guilt and agreed to pay a
$200 million fine. Former executive Fidel Marquez also has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with investigators.
But what’s next? Or, to be more specific, who’s next in the feds’ cross-hairs?
As part of their probe, they recently charged Tim Mapes, a longtime and very close Madigan aide, with lying to the grand jury.
Those currently facing trial are also close to Madigan: lobbyist John Hooker, Madigan best friend Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anna Pramaggiore and lobbyist and ex-City Club President Jay Doherty.
In a meeting this past week, defense lawyers pressed the government for information about a superseding indictment that could add new charges or defendants.
Quoted in the Chicago Tribune, federal prosecutor Sarah Streiker responded that the defense was asking for “something that it isn’t entitled to know.”
Judicial brouhaha
The political fight for control of the Illinois Supreme Court grew more intense this week when appellate Justice Mary Kay O’Brien announced that she’s running for the Democratic Party’s nomination from District 3.
Backed by Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, the Ottawa resident is the second judge to enter the race for her party’s nomination. Will County Circuit Judge Vincent Cornelius previously announced he’s running for the Democratic nomination.
A University of Illinois law school graduate and former Democratic legislator, O’Brien has served on the 3rd District Appellate Court since 2003.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Michael Burke, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, is expected to run on the GOP side. Appellate Justice William Holdridge has indicated he may run and said he’ll make a decision by Sept. 1.
Multiple candidates have announced they’re running for the open District 2 seat.
Republican Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel Shanes has announced his candidacy. So have two Democrats — Lake County Associate Judge Elizabeth Rochford and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.
Democrats are seeking to maintain the court majority they’ve held since the early 1960s. To give themselves an added advantage, they re-drew the boundary lines for Districts 2-5, radically reconfiguring Districts 2 and 3.
Running man
John Cox is on the campaign trail again.
Some may be asking, “Who?” The better question is “Why?”
He’s no dummy. But the 60ish-year-old Cox runs for anything and everything — first in Illinois and now in California, where he moved in 2011.
His high-water marks came when he actually became the Republican candidate for California governor in 2018. The Republican had no chance to win in that Democratic state, and Cox was crushed by Democrat Gavin Newsom.
Now some voters there want to recall Newsom, and Cox is offering himself as the perfect alternative in next month’s recall election.
When he lived in Illinois, the multi-millionaire lawyer and businessman ran for a variety of offices, including president, the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and even Cook County recorder of deeds.
The Chicago Tribune endorsed Cox for recorder, partly based on his pledge to abolish the office. A Republican running in Democratic Cook County, Cox lost the recorder’s race, but the office has since been folded into the county clerk’s office.
Over the course of his career, Cox has had the same serious problem. He’s far more interested in running for and holding office than Republicans and general-election voters were in having him hold the office.
But he’s proven time and again that he won’t take no for an answer. So there he goes again.
Politicians say the darnedest things
“I haven’t even thought about that.”
That’s how Democratic secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias recently responded to a question about using the office as a launchpad for higher offices like governor or U.S. Senate.
What baloney. Of course he’s thought about it. That’s why he and a small herd of other Democrats are running to succeed the retiring Jesse White. They don’t want to hand out license plates for the rest of their lives.
White has been the exception, serving for years in the office. Many of his predecessors — Jim Edgar, George Ryan, Alan Dixon, Michael Howlett and even Stephen A. Douglas of Lincoln/Douglas debate fame — used the office as a platform for bigger and better things.
Giannoulias, a former state treasurer, already has run once for higher office, losing a U.S. Senate race to Republican Mark Kirk in 2010.
So he clearly has ambitions beyond secretary of state, and everyone who follows politics knows it. Why pretend otherwise?
That’s just what politicians do — say the ridiculous with a straight face to fend off the obvious. They should remember that they’re not enhancing their reputations as skilled liars when everyone listening to them knows they’re lying.
Correction
I got legislative district numbers wrong in Wednesday’s column on the redistricting controversy.
State Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana remains in District 103 while Fithian Republican Mike Marron remains in District 104. Those two House districts combine to make up Democrat Scott Bennett’s Senate district.
An analysis of the new 103rd shows it falls 2 percent short (106,450) of the average district population of 108,000, while the 104th is 4.7 percent short (103,519).
Recently released census numbers showed Democrats erred in the sizes of some House and Senate districts. A special session of the Legislature has been called for Aug. 31 to review the new numbers and make the necessary changes to get the districts much closer to the average size.
Meanwhile, Republicans are challenging the maps’ constitutionality in federal court.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.