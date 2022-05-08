Jim Dey | Bungling of virus outbreak at veterans home went deeper than first reported
Last summer, a state executive department inspector general issued a scathing report detailing how Pritzker administration officials mishandled a coronavirus outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home that left 36 people dead.
As a consequence of the bungling, the head of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs — former state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia — submitted a shotgun resignation. Her chief of staff resigned under fire and the LaSalle home’s director was dismissed.
The report was presented as public disclosure at its finest. But that’s hardly the case.
Another report issued this week by the state auditor general suggests that the first report was not much more than a “modified limited handout” — spy talk for admitting some of the truth while withholding key and damaging facts.
Auditor Frank Mautino, who answers to the General Assembly, contends that the first investigation was too narrow in scope and that responsibility for the deadly debacle extends to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Although the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials were informed of the increasing positive cases almost on a daily basis by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) chief of staff, IDPH did not identify and respond to the seriousness of the outbreak,” the auditor’s report states.
It’s impossible to determine whether the state’s slow response or the virus’ virulence caused the deaths and illnesses. But the virus ravaged the home’s elderly and ailing, the demographic most at risk.
Eighty-five percent of the home’s 128 residents and 38 percent of its 231 staffers tested positive between Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 of 2020.
Since then, family members of the deceased have filed a lawsuit against the state alleging the state’s inadequate response led to the deaths of their loved ones.
Chapa LaVia certainly deserved her dismissal. She had political connections to the governor but no qualifications for this high-profile job. The initial report said she “abdicated” her authority during the outbreak, and Pritzker later conceded he had erred in appointing her.
But her chief of staff, Anthony Kolbeck, looks like an undeserving scapegoat.
The auditor’s report states Kolbeck repeatedly informed state health officials of the growing problem at LaSalle and sought help but was ignored.
Kolbeck “inquired about a site visit and about rapid tests and inquired about getting antibody treatments. From the documents reviewed, (health department officials) did not offer any advice or assistance as to how to slow the spread at the home, offer to provide additional rapid COVID-19 tests and were unsure of the availability of the antibody treatments,” the auditor’s report states.
The Chicago Tribune characterized the report as a “major embarrassment” for Pritzker. When he was a gubernatorial candidate, Pritzker repeatedly lambasted his predecessor, Republican Bruce Rauner, for failing to eradicate a fatal outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease at the Quincy Veterans’ Home.
Now that the worm has turned, the governor doesn’t want to talk about it.
Last week, he ignored questions about the auditor’s report, instead denouncing Republicans.
“We were working against Republican elected officials who told people to defy mitigation efforts,” Pritzker said. “We told people that they needed to follow those mitigations, but Republicans told them that they need not wear masks. They told people that they didn’t need to get vaccinated. They told people that COVID wasn’t serious.”
Coronavirus vaccines were not yet available at the time of the LaSalle Veterans’ Home outbreak.
One surprise is that top Pritzker officials knew of the problem.
The auditor’s report states former heath department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike cited the LaSalle information in her daily briefings.
Concerns expressed by Pritzker and subsequently passed on to health department officials ultimately persuaded them to visit the home on Nov. 20, 2020, nearly two weeks after the problem was brought to their attention.
