Jim Dey | Burglary booby trap blew up in planner's face
In September 2018, a methamphetamine user broke into a vacant shed in downstate Union County.
Jeffrey Spicer paid for his criminal conduct with his life. He died as a consequence of a shotgun blast courtesy of the shed’s owner, William Wasmund of Chester.
The legal twist is that the 52-year-old Wasmund was not present when Spicer was mortally wounded. Yet Wasmund was convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison. A state appeals court recently upheld the verdict.
What gives? How is someone not present at the scene of a fatal shooting convicted of murder?
The appellate court described the case as one of “first impression,” meaning Wasmund’s absence from the scene was not a matter of judicial precedent.
Wasmund’s crime was the product of frustration caused by his shed being repeatedly burglarized, animus for those he thought responsible and pure orneriness.
The evidence showed he sought revenge against his tormentors by setting up a shotgun booby trap, using a rope connected to the shed door to ensure the weapon would fire when the door was opened.
The state’s murder charge alleged that Wasmund arranged the booby trap “knowing” that it “created a strong probability of death to any person opening the door.”
That’s exactly what happened.
When Spicer broke the door open in September 2018, the shotgun discharged. He bled to death from shrapnel propelled by the force of the shotgun blast — “two metal-plate fragments that entered his right arm and forearm.”
Medical examiners found non-lethal shotgun pellets in Spicer’s body as well as “methamphetamine and amphetamine.”
Although Wasmund initially denied setting the shotgun booby trap, the evidence that he had done so became so clear during the investigation that he shifted gears.
At trial, Wasmund claimed he was justified in using lethal force to protect his shed from a burglary and that the state had failed to show his actions were not justified.
Essentially, it was a quasi-self-defense claim.
The use of force is legally justified when a person “reasonably believes” it is “necessary to prevent” criminal behavior against his property. The use of deadly force is justified “only if he believes such force is necessary to prevent” a forcible felony.
The jury conclude it was “unreasonable” for Wasmund to believe that the only way to prevent his shed from being burglarized was to set up the shotgun booby trap.
Given that Wasmund was not present when the shotgun discharged, the appellate court noted that he was not in a position to decide whether the circumstances necessitated the use of deadly force.
Wasmund told investigators there was nothing of value in the shed to protect. Additionally, there was no evidence showing he had installed an alarm system, security cameras or motion-detector lights or used other “non-lethal means which individuals take to protect their property.”
Essentially, the appeals court found, Wasmund asked the jury to find that setting up the shotgun booby trap was his “only option” to protect his property.
“The jury declined to find that this belief was reasonable, and we decline to substitute our judgment for that of the jury,” the three-judge panel unanimously concluded.
Instead, the appeals court said Wasmund set the booby trap “with the intention of causing harm” to an individual he suspected of breaking into the shed, “not for the purpose of protecting the property contained in the shed, which the defendant himself stated on multiple occasions was essentially worthless.”
Wasmund is being held at the Western Springs Correctional Center in the Brown County community of Mt. Sterling and, for now, is scheduled to be released in February 2049.
