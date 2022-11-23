Jim Dey | C-U student test scores show massive underachievement
Poverty and ignorance too often go hand in hand. It’s one reason Illinois’ school report cards revealed that so many K-12 students in Champaign-Urbana failed to achieve grade-level performance in English and math.
Illinois State Board of Education statistics reveal that 68.5 percent of Urbana’s K-12 students come from low-income families, while 45 percent of Champaign’s K-12 fall into that category.
As a consequence, poor performance can be seen across the board in those school districts. The numbers also show Black and Hispanic students trailing their White and Asian counterparts.
Here’s a bracing revelation: Three of the four middle schools in Champaign-Urbana — all but Champaign’s Edison Middle School — received substandard ratings. Franklin and Jefferson in Champaign received “targeted” ratings, while Urbana Middle School was “comprehensive,” the bottom of the barrel.
Poor attendance is part of the problem.
In Urbana, more than 1,200 of the district’s 4,208 students are “chronically” truant. That’s roughly one-third (32.9 percent), higher than the statewide average of 22.1 percent.
In Champaign, the truancy rate is 29.5 percent of 10,120 students.
The “chronic absenteeism” rate — students missing 10 percent of the school year without a vaild excuse — is higher: 41 percent in Champaign, and 47 percent in Urbana.
Neither Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tate nor Champaign Superintendent Shelia Boozer responded to requests for comments.
A Unit 4 spokeswoman provided a copy of the district’s 2020-25 strategic plan to “improve student achievement for Black students.” It includes additional elementary learning time, summer “learning opportunities” and enhancing “safe and secure learning environment.”
Both districts have majority-minority attendees.
Of the 10,120 students in Champaign schools, 3,238 are White, 3,372 are Black, 1,446 are Hispanic and 839 are Asian.
Of Urbana’s 4,208 students, 1,176 are White, 1,665 are Black, 722 are Hispanic and 163 are Asian.
Test score results reveal that coronavirus lockdowns caused White and Asian students to catch an education “cold” while Black and Hispanic students contracted “pneumonia.”
In Champaign reading scores, 42.1 percent of Whites were proficient, compared with 50.8 percent in pre-pandemic 2019. Just 5.7 percent of Black students were proficient compared with 9.4 percent in 2019.
The scores for Hispanic students were better but still poor. The ISBE reported 14.7 percent were proficient in reading in 2022, a substantial decline from 24.7 percent in 2019.
Scores in Urbana were worse.
Just 27.3 percent of White students were proficient in reading in 2022, compared with 35.3 percent in 2019.
An abysmal 3.5 percent of Black students were proficient in reading in 2022, compared with 6.8 percent in 2019. That 6.8 percent number is nearly twice as high as 2022.
Hispanic students’ scores were higher but showed a similar decline from 2019. The state board said 5.6 percent were proficient in reading in 2022, compared with 9.6 percent in 2019.
Math-proficiency scores among those groups in both districts were similar to reading scores.
Asian students in both districts scored much higher than their minority counterparts. The state board reported nearly 58 percent were proficient in reading in Champaign and 40.3 percent in Urbana.
These scores should be no surprise to those familiar with the pathologies associated with poverty. Too many children are coming to school unprepared to learn as a consequence of social dysfunction that includes family disintegration, crime, drug abuse and mental illness.
This, of course, is hardly a phenomenon unique to Champaign-Urbana. It’s a national problem that so far has proved impervious to solution.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff