Jim Dey | Calls were foul, book was fair
About 10 years ago, Indiana resident Amy Harnishfeger grew tired of working for “the man,” as she put it, deciding to seek new employment.
Instead of working for “the man,” she, somewhat incongruously, decided to listen to him. Harnishfeger joined the phone sex industry, where she lent her ear to the fantasies of mostly male callers. That fateful decision lies at the root of a recent Chicago federal appeals court ruling involving free speech.
It’s both a long story as well as proof that the factual backgrounds of legal disputes can be as interesting as the actual disputes.
Harnishfeger’s experience was a bummer, decidedly not the “flirty fun” she had been promised. Many callers, she discovered, were scum.
“Harnishfeger was horrified to hear what some of the callers would fantasize to her about, including the sexual abuse of children,” wrote federal appeals court Justice David Hamilton in a Nov. 28 decision.
Ultimately, a disgusted Harnishfeger not only terminated her foray into phone foreplay but wrote a book — “Conversations With Monsters.” It “recounted five of (her) most horrifying phone sex calls and meditated on the social role of phone-sex operators and on her own experience as one of them.”
Harnishfeger announced her e-book’s publication June 2, 2016, on her Facebook page, including a link to the book’s page on Amazon. Since Harnishfeger’s Facebook page was private, the court noted, “only Facebook users whom Harnishfeger designated as her ‘friends’” could see her posts.
Further disguising Harnishfeger’s ties to “Conversations” is that it was published pseudonymously.*
(*-Word of the Day: pseudonymously, written under a fictitious name).
By then, Harnishfeger was a volunteer for AmeriCorps, a domestic version of the Peace Corps.
On June 24, 2014, she began working with the Indiana National Guard, where she maintained a database on social service providers “to whom veterans and their families could turn for help.”
She was, essentially, a clerk who had limited public contact.
Here’s where the story gets strange.
Harnishfeger became friendly with her guard supervisor, who subsequently asked to be one of her Facebook friends.
Harnishfeger, reluctantly, agreed. Her supervisor friend, Noelle Butler, then dove deep into Harnishfeger’s Facebook page, explored the ”many dozens, if not hundreds of posts” until she came to the “Conversations” announcement, ordered a copy and then took the book to the brass at the Indiana National Guard — Lt. Col. Lisa Kopczynski.
The colonel then fired Harnishfeger because, she explained, the book was “really horrible” and did not present the guard in a “favorable light.” Harnishfeger sued, alleging Kopczynski had violated her constitutional right to freedom of speech.
The Bill of Rights protects citizens from the government. The Indiana National Guard represents government. Hence, Harnishfeger alleged it had no right to dismiss her for writing “Conversations.”
Public employees, however, do not have an absolute free speech right. Their rights must be balanced against their public employer’s rights.
An Indianapolis trial judge dismissed Harnishfeger’s claims against Kopcynzski. But the appellate court unanimously reversed that decision. Hamilton pointed out Harnishfeger’s book was unrelated to her guard employment and “was written and published” before she started at the guard.
Hamilton said the book was “written for a general audience” about her and her colleagues’ experiences, a “matter for which there is undoubtedly a public.”
The court also noted how difficult it would be for the general public to tie Harnishfeger to the Indiana National Guard. Even if someone could link Harnishfeger to “Conversations,” a substantial investigative feat, Hamilton noted her contact with the public was limited.
Assuming anyone actually did make a link, Hamilton argued, it “borders on the fanciful” to think “any member of the public” would believe the guard “condoned sexual abuse of children” because one of its volunteers wrote “Conversations.”
The court sent the case back to the trial court for the resolution of Kopsynzski’s liability.
Although a positive ruling for free speech, Harvard law Professor Stephen Carter said no one should “celebrate a First Amendment victory just yet.”
“A plausible implication of the panel’s reasoning — whether intended or not — is that had ‘Conversations with Monsters’ become a big best-seller, the National Guard would have had a stronger case,” he said, charging the court “missed a chance to offer real guidance on where to draw the line” on controversial speech by government employees.
Carter said that “we should be wary of supporting free speech that turns on the smallness of the likely audience.”
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.