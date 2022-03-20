With the primary (June) and general (November) elections just months away, Illinoisans will have to start thinking about the state of their state and what, if anything, to do about choosing the people who run it.
For example, just how much of a problem is it that Illinois continues to lose people and jobs while neighboring states gain both?
So far, voters en masse have not shown much interest in those issues. At the same time, our elected officials have done little more than pay lip service to them.
But if Illinois is going to continue to spend heavily on pensions, education and social-welfare programs, it must preside over a growing tax base lest too heavy a tax burden be imposed on fewer and fewer people.
Recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates put the state’s population at 12,671,469 as of July 1, 2021, making Illinois the sixth largest of the 50 states.
At the same time, the bureau’s American Community Survey said Illinois’ population fell by 113,776 since April 1, 2020.
Illinois ranked No. 3 of the top 10 states in population loss behind California (261,902) and New York (319,020).
Over that same period, three warm-weather states enjoyed the largest population gains — Texas (310,288), Florida (211,196) and Arizona (98,330).
Three much smaller states were the largest gainers on a percentage basis — Idaho (2.9 percent, to 1,900,923), Utah (1.7 percent, to 3,337,975) and Montana (1.7 percent, to 1,104,271).
Part of Illinois’ problem is due to the national trend of people picking up and going. The survey report stated “between 2020 and 2021, the populations of 33 states increased while those of 17 states plus the District of Columbia fell. Eleven states had populations losses of over 10,000.
“This is a historically large number of states to lose population in (a) year.”
The difference between Illinois and other states losing population is that it has become a habit here.
While these numbers are disturbing, they are just estimates. When official census numbers were released last year, they showed previous estimates of significant population declines were inaccurate.
The bureau reported that Illinois’ population dropped by about 18,000 from 2011-2021, not the previous six-figure estimates.
The same thing could well be true again. Nonetheless, the state’s direction is as clear as it is disastrous.
It shows Illinois is not just failing to attract new people to live, work, pay taxes, raise families and build communities, but also that many who live here want to leave.
Illinois also is losing political clout. In 1940, the state had a 27-member U.S. House delegation. Because of national population trends, it will have just 17 after the November election.
A further sign of the state’s decline — one that could change with the economy — is how poorly it compares to its neighbors. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the state’s unemployment rate in January was 5 percent. A full-employment economy traditionally has an unemployment rate below 4 percent.
But all Illinois’ neighbors have lower rates — Wisconsin is at 3 percent; Iowa, 3.7 percent; Missouri, 3.8 percent; Kentucky, 4.4 percent; and Indiana, 2.4 percent.
One could go on about Illinois’ problems, most particularly its seemingly permanent financial woes reflected by crippling debt.
But readers get the idea. Do our elected officials?
Sure. That’s why they pay lip service to intractable problems. Going beyond that would require discussions more complicated and concerning than they wish to have with voters.