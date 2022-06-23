Jim Dey | Campus codes targeting speech ripe targets for lawsuits
American universities — self-described citadels of learning and free inquiry — remain among the domestic institutions most hostile to free speech.
That’s why Speech First, an organization dedicated to holding them accountable for infringing on student rights, keeps dragging them into court.
Speech First routinely has multiple lawsuits pending. But it recently settled a case against the University of Houston that required the university to repeal egregious limitations on student speech rights as well as pay $30,000 in legal fees to Speech First.
The UH lawsuit demonstrates once again just how far university administrators — some woke and others merely craven — go to appease aggrieved student and faculty groups with ambitious political agendas.
The UH lawsuit challenging its “harassment policy” came after students viewed a university video that threatened punishment for speech violations. The video characterized the use of “non-preferred pronouns” as “hate speech” subject to university discipline.
For those not familiar with the term, preferred pronouns are defined as “the pronoun that a person prefers to be associated with.” For example, a trans woman might prefer the pronouns “she/her/hers,” and a cisgender man might prefer “he/him/his.” There are also people who prefer gender neutral pronouns like “they/them/theirs.”
Universities across the country, including the University of Illinois, have adopted preferred pronouns, embracing incorrect grammar in pursuit of politically correct terminology.
However, labeling “non-preferred pronouns” as “hate speech” subject to discipline is not just a stretch, but one that had the potential of getting UH into legal trouble.
Speech First has sued a number of universities for adopting speech codes that allegedly violate student free speech rights. They include the University of Illinois, which settled a 2019 lawsuit out of court.
The UI agreed to eliminate and not later reinstate a rule requiring “prior approval” for posting and distributing materials involving candidates for non-campus elections.
The UI also agreed to de-fang speech enforcement teams designed to ferret out and punish what it deemed violations. The UI agreed its Bias Assessment Response Teams and Bias Incident Protocol have no authority to require suspected violators to meet with them or impose punishment.
The UI also agreed to modify its rules governing “no contact” orders among students.
UH, emphasizing its desire to protect student and faculty constitutional rights, agreed to tighten its broad and vague definition of harassment by re-defining it as “severe, pervasive and objectively offensive treatment that denied the student equal access to education.”
In defining what harassment is — the university accepted the wording in a U.S. Supreme Court decision — it also made clear what it is not.
“A minor verbal or non-verbal slight, snub, annoyance, insult or isolated incident including, but not limited to a microaggression, is not sufficient to establish discrimination or harassment,” the new university policy states.
Microaggressions, another recent phenomenon embraced by the wokerati, is defined as common use of language that, whether intentional or not, is perceived as insulting by a listener.
Speech First was previously headed by UI graduate Nicole Neily, who said she is motivated to protect civil liberties because her grandparents were held in Japanese internment camps during World War II.
Replacing her in the organization top spot is Cherise Trump. She said her organization’s lawsuits show universities across the country that “they will be held accountable if they enact unconstitutional policies on campus.”
A similar lawsuit, one involving a student “no contact” order, was recently filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. That case involves a student who was disciplined for using “Christian language” in class that disturbed another student.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.