Jim Dey | Can candidate's call for unity be heard above noise?
Can a tail really wag a dog?
Paul Schimpf sure hopes so.
He’s betting a lot of his time and energy as one of six candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, an effort that looks from the outside to be the longest of shots.
Polls show him running at the rear of the pack as the June 28 primary election draws near.
But, like most candidates, Schimpf is maintaining a positive public attitude and, based on a surprise endorsement from the Chicago Tribune, predicting a strong stretch run to the finish line.
“(The Trib endorsement) helps a lot in the Chicago region, and that’s where the election is going to be won,” he said.
Schimpf is an outlier in the GOP field, both in terms of his rhetoric and his background.
A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a lawyer, he served 20 years in the U.S. Marines, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
One of his career highlights was prosecuting former Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein for war crimes.
That experience informs his conduct on the campaign trail, where Schimpf eschews the use of hyperbolic rhetoric that paints political opponents in either party in the worst possible light.
Referring to some Republicans’ descriptions of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker as a “dictator” for some of his high-handed coronavirus mandates, Schimpf said such rhetoric is not only not helpful, but not accurate.
“I was in the same room with an actual dictator,” he said, referring to Hussein.
Schimpf also is engaging in a different kind of rhetorical campaign than some of his rival candidates.
He said Republicans cannot win a statewide campaign based solely on divisive social issues, including abortion, and trying to do so divides a party that must be united and attract independents and some Democrats to win a statewide race.
Noting the personal attacks that the leading candidates — state Sen. Darren Bailey and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin — have launched against each other, Schimpf said they are “making themselves un-electable in the general election.”
Describing himself as a conservative, Schimpf said he’s emphasizing protecting parental rights, keeping families safe and restoring trust in government.
“It starts with governing in a trustworthy, transparent manner,” said Schimpf, who emphasized how important it is for elected officials to “keep promises.”
That what he contends the Democratic incumbent has not done.
He noted Pritzker broke repeated campaign promises not to sign gerrymandered state and federal legislative maps into law.
He said Pritzker issued stay-at-home orders to Illinoisans during the coronavirus lockdowns while he and members of his family left the state for less restrictive climes.
Finally, he said, Pritzker has a “mendacity” problem that causes him to diminish his stature by lashing out at critics for no good reason.
“Part of being a leader is that you have to rise above (criticism),” Schimpf said.
And part of running a winning campaign is persuading large numbers of people to give you their support.
Unlike Irvin and Bailey, Schimpf has no big money backers contributing millions of dollars to his campaign.
He said he’s spending what money he does have “strategically” and relying on “localized” support not reflected in the polls.
Schimpf also noted that “the biggest winner (in the polls) right now is ‘undecided,’” and that he hopes to attract that voter block by reminding them of the history of Illinois politics.
Republican Bill Brady lost a winnable gubernatorial race in 2010 to Democrat Gov. Pat Quinn because he alienated suburban Republican women.
Republican Bruce Rauner won in 2014 but lost badly in 2018 to Pritzker after alienating GOP conservatives.
“You cannot win in Illinois unless you unify the Republican Party, and that’s means the downstate conservatives and the suburban moderates,” he said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.