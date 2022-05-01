Jim Dey | Can governor force businesses to brag on his behalf?
Politicians are a different breed. Even by that standard, Illinois politicians are something else.
The average politician wants credit for lowering taxes, particularly in an election year. The Illinois politician wants to get credit for not lowering taxes in an election year.
If that sounds confusing, listen up.
The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association is preparing a lawsuit against the state that challenges the constitutionality of recent legislation that commands businesses — under threat of $500-a-day fines and criminal charges — to post signs bringing the non-tax-increase to public attention.
“It’s not our job to be the state of Illinois’ publicity department,” said Josh Sharp, the association’s CEO.
In a time of rising public sensitivity to rising gasoline prices, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators delayed the effective date of a planned gas-tax increase of more than 2 cents per gallon from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2023.
The six-month delay comes after legislators doubled the gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon in 2019 and further ordered annual gas-tax increases on July 1 every following year.
With an election in November, Pritzker & Co. decided the July 1 hike was terrible timing. So they approved $1.8 billion in temporary sales and property-tax cuts and rebates and delayed the gas-tax hike.
They also directed gasoline retailers to post this sign:
“As of July 1, 2022, the state of Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through Dec. 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
Note the slippery language — the planned tax increase characterized as an “inflation adjustment.”
The gasoline retailers see the sign as a ploy designed to win favor from voters. They argue their collective right to free speech means they can say what they wish in the face of government objections and cannot be compelled to say what they don’t want to say despite a government mandate.
Sharp said the state can distribute all the press releases it wishes about the gas-tax delay but shouldn’t try to compel speech “under the force of law.”
Pritzker, however, disagrees, insisting to reporters this week that “there’s no political speech at all.”
“Here’s what we’re doing. We’ve lowering the impact on people of the rise in prices of gas all across the world, but lowering the impact for the people of Illinois,” he said in what amounted to a brief political statement.
It’s not, of course, what the state is doing — delaying a tax hike — that is the issue. It’s what the state is commanding — that retailers post signs touting the tax delay.
Pritzker further defended the mandate’s propriety by noting the state issued a similar order 20 years ago. That order, however, was not challenged in the courts, leaving its legality unaddressed.
“We said we aren’t going to do that again,” said Sharp, who said the association’s board has authorized the lawsuit that’s “being drafted right now.”
Retired University of Illinois law Professor Steve Beckett said the sign mandate reflects “an awkward time where government is telling people what they can say and can’t say.”
“Is there a First Amendment issue in there somewhere? Sure,” he said.
Beckett said Pritzker can argue “there is a legitimate public interest in seeing the public is informed of” the gas-tax delay.
Conversely, gasoline retailers dispute whether “interest” is sufficient to allow Pritzker to force them to tout his tax delay and penalize them for not doing so.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.