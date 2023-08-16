Robert Crimo Jr. is, for understandable reasons, hugely unpopular in Lake County — so disliked, his lawyer said, that no employer will hire him.
Crimo also has legal troubles for the same reason. He’s the father of Robert Crimo III, the 21-year-old charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Lake County prosecutors have charged Crimo Jr. with reckless conduct for supporting his son’s 2019 application for an Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card. They said Crimo Jr. did so despite knowing his son had expressed “violent ideations” and threatened to kill himself and his family.
Because of the community’s collective grief and anger, Crimo Jr.’s lawyer, George Gomez, waived a jury trial and asked for a bench trial before Lake County Circuit Judge George Strickland.
But the charges raise a preliminary question: Does the senior Crimo’s action fit within the statutory definition of reckless conduct?
The issue is not whether Crimo Jr.’s FOID-card sponsorship was ill advised but whether it was legally reckless, as demonstrated by Crimo III’s shooting rampage three years later.
Two prominent defense attorneys — Steve Beckett of Urbana and Terry Ekl of Lisle — expressed skepticism about the charges.
“How could any reasonable father foresee the conduct? I may not know the facts that underlie the claim that the son was unstable at the time he applied for the FOID, but the case for criminal liability seems quite a stretch,” Beckett said.
Ekl focused on the differences, if any, in Crimo III’s state of mind in 2022 compared with 2019.
He said the shooter’s activities in July 2022 “doesn’t mean his state of mind was the same at it was when he got the FOID card.”
Focusing on the meaning of the word “cause,” Gomez has asked the judge to find the statute unconstitutionally vague on its face. The judge is expected to rule Aug. 28 on that issue.
If Strickland finds the statute facially constitutional, Gomez will seek to have it declared unconstitutional “as applied” in this case. That fact-based assertion will require the case to go to trial.
Beckett said he “cannot imagine success on the constitutional level either attacking the statute on its face or as applied” because “reckless conduct is heavily a factual inquiry.”
Ekl, however, disagreed, contending that constitutionality “is a legitimate issue for the defense to raise.” Citing the word “cause” in the statute, he said “if it’s vague, it’s unconstitutional.”
“What exactly did he vouch for?” Ekl asked, citing the father’s sponsorship of his son’s FOID card.
To prove guilt, the state must show an individual “by any means lawful or unlawful, recklessly performs an act” that:
1. caused bodily harm or endangered the safety of another.
2. caused great bodily harm including disfigurement to another person.
Depending on the facts, a defendant can be convicted of either a misdemeanor or a lower-level Class 4 felony.
According to news accounts, Crimo III passed four state police background checks after he submitted his FOID-card application. Defending their decision to grant the card, authorities said “there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application.”
A criminal background check showed only a municipal ordinance violation for “being a minor in possession of tobacco.”
At the same time, there were signs Crimo III was troubled.
Police reportedly checked on Crimo III after he attempted suicide in April 2019. They also were called to his home by a family member who claimed he threatened to kill everyone in it.
News accounts from that incident stated local police “seized 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from Crimo III and reported the incident to the Illinois State Police.”