Jim Dey | Candidates' noxious tactics ignore our real issues
Political campaigns, according to popular lore, are supposed to be about the future: The higher the office, the more important for candidates to share their competing visions with voters.
If that was ever really the case, it’s not now, particularly in Illinois, where the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates are arguing over who’s the worse human being.
In the amoral business of politics, winning requires, in many respects, driving up an “opponent’s negatives.” That’s a reference to relentless efforts to villify the opposition so that increasing numbers of Joe and Jane Sixpack don’t like him or her anymore.
Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich used a series of “What’s she thinking?” ads to undermine the campaign of his GOP opponent, longtime legislator and statewide official Judy Baar Topinka.
Blagojevich eventually went to prison for the massive corruption over which he presided, but the public perceived Topinka as the rat in the race.
Democrats do it to Republicans. Republicans do it to Democrats. Members of the same party do it to each other when primaries feature multiple candidates.
So it’s no surprise that Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is using his vast personal wealth to vilify GOP state Sen. Darren Bailey while Bailey uses his limited campaign dollars to tar Pritzker.
This is a state that purports — at least in theory — to venerate the famous series of Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas debates over slavery in 1858. If those face-offs were updated to modern times, the two fabled politicians would probably throw pies at each other.
In that atmosphere, it’s hardly surprising that Pritzker and Bailey are trading insults.
Bailey casts Pritzker as a spoiled rich kid.
“J.B. Pritzker, you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth,” Bailey said. “You inherited billions of dollars from your family. You have millions stashed away on islands most folks have never heard of, let alone visited.”
“You’ve never woken up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat worrying about keeping a job or managing payroll,” he added.
At the same time, Pritzker portrays Bailey, who’s from Clay County, as a money-grubber who’s benefited from government farm programs and accepted cash from the coronavirus-necessitated Paycheck Protection Program.
“Darren Bailey’s taken over $2 million in government money. The same Darren Bailey who acts like he’s against government support. And Bailey got caught taking a fortune in PPP money just weeks before giving $150,000 to his campaign. So, he’s running for governor courtesy of you,” a Pritzker ad states.
There’s a kernel of truth in both candidates’ attacks. But what do they have to do with anything — pension debts, deep-seated corruption, taxes and spending — involving the future of our dysfunctional state?
Nothing, and that’s by design.
That’s how modern campaigns are run and won, and nothing will change until voters demand a change, which means nothing will ever change until the political class finds a new and nastier tactic.
In fact, that may be the case right now, with Illinois being but one example where one party has meddled in the other party’s primary to help nominate a person perceived to be the weakest opposing candidate.
Democrats have embraced that tactic all across the country with remarkable success, spending millions to help nominate those they call extremist threats to democracy on the theory they’ll be easier to defeat in a general election.
Because unilateral disarmament is unwise in both politics and war, it won’t be long before the GOP does the same thing.
When that happens, the current noxious environment will become even worse, a bad version of the good old days.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.