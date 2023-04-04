If readers ever wondered why the courts are so clogged with litigation, they might take a look at the consumer-fraud lawsuit Jessica Biczo filed against Chicago’s Ferrara Candy Co.
Ferrara owns Brach’s Candy Co., which makes Milk Maid caramels. Its advertising claims the caramels are “made from milk.”
In a 2022 federal lawsuit, Biczo alleges she bought some Milk Maid caramels in Carol Stream with the understanding that the caramels contained “milk ingredients with milk fat, like whole milk.”
To her horror, she later discovered and alleged that the “fat content” in the caramels was “not from milk fat but from vegetable oils.”
For a variety of reasons, Biczo lost her lawsuit.
U.S. Judge Sharon Coleman recently dismissed it because she said evidence shows the caramels advertised as “made with milk” actually are made from milk.
“Nothing indicates that milk is the exclusive ingredient that produces (the) milk product,” Coleman wrote in her decision. “Biczo’s analytical jump — that ‘made with milk’ must mean ‘made with milk fat’ — is her own interpretation, and she has not shown that the reasonable consumer would be misled by this labeling.”
As one might imagine, Brach’s caramels are made from a variety of ingredients that include butter oil, buttermilk, skim milk and whey — all of which prompted the judge to find that the caramels are “made with real milk.”
On its face, the lawsuit looks ridiculous, a time-wasting foray into class-action litigation designed to enrich lawyers while leaving class members with a minimal gain. It ate up time and generated considerable paperwork.
Ciczo’s lawyers alleged that the candy company violated state consumer-fraud law, “breached express and implied warranties” to consumers, made “negligent misrepresentations” and “unjustly enriched itself.”
In addition to citing the “made with milk” issue, Ciczo said she also was misled by the advertising claim that the caramels are “rich and creamy.”
But that assertion, too, was bogus, the judge found, because the phrase is defensible “puffery because it is not a specific or measurable claim.”
Advertising “puffery” is not legally actionable “based on the sound reasoning that no reasonable consumer would rely on such an implicit assumption as the sole basis for making a purchase.”
The judge didn’t say it, but the real deception was the allegation that the candy company intentionally deceives consumers with the goal of “unjust enrichment.”
In fact, all it was doing was making and selling caramels to people who wanted to buy and eat them.
If it had advertised its naturally chewy caramels as “guaranteed not to pull your fillings out,” that might have been deceptive. Instead, it emphasized the caramels’ ingredients — which include milk — and taste — “rich and creamy” to some, but perhaps not others.
Coleman’s dismissal is not the end of it. Her ruling can be appealed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, or Biczo’s lawyer can revise and refile the lawsuit in the district court, “with the exception of negligent misrepresentation claim,” so that it states a claim that passes the legal taste test.