It’s time for a shift from the depressing subject of government in Illinois to the nearly-as-depressing subject of baseball in St. Louis.
Here are the distressing facts: The Cardinals’ ship be sinking. They’re in last place in their weak division with a 32-45 record. They have the third-worst record in the National League.
Since this is a sports story, here are couple of feed-good clichés to give fans unrealistic hope. It’s a long season, and, as history has shown, anything can happen.
It’s not over until teams are mathematically eliminated, as Yogi Berra said before sportswriters decided “It ain’t over till it’s over” sounded more Yogi-ish.
Still, the evidence indicates this is the summer of Cardinal fans’ discontent.
What happened? Miscalculation of talent on a grand scale.
What’s necessary to turn the team around? Better hitting, vastly improved starting and relief pitching, better defense and smarter play. In other words, everything.
What are the odds of a turnaround?
The Cardinals had a 2.8 percent chance of making the playoffs on Sept. 7, 2021, according to FansGraphs. Thanks to a 17-game September winning streak, they made it, losing to the Dodgers (106-56) in a one-game playoff.
Fans would get better odds playing those extortionist video-gambling machines.
Cardinal players either have underperformed or were overrated, and there’s nothing new about either.
The San Diego Padres (37-41) and New York Mets (35-42) both spent a fortune on talent over the offseason, and were accorded front-runner status for the playoffs. So far, they’re flops.
The long history of free agency in baseball shows buying a pennant isn’t as easy as it sounds. Late team owners Ray Kroc (Padres) and Gene Autry (Angels) could have written books about it.
This year, it’s great players on other teams (Tampa Bay, 54-27; Baltimore, 47-29; Arizona, 47-32; and Texas, 47-30) who are exciting their fans.
What’s a Cardinals fan to do?
The usual grumbling is justified. Skeptics warned the Cardinals’ mostly stand-pat approach to personnel was risky.
Fire manager Ollie Marmol, the same guy who took them to the playoffs last year? That would satisfy fan bloodlust and could theoretically light a fire under the team.
The Phillies won the National League pennant in 2022 (sweeping the Cardinals in their best-of-three wild card series along the way) after firing manager Joe Girardi on June 3 of that year, replacing him with assistant coach Rob Thomson. The Phillies were 21-29 when Girardi was fired.
But that’s a desperation move that rarely works. Players, not managers, win games.
That leaves acquiescence, unfamiliar territory for disbelieving and angry Cardinal fans.
The Cardinals’ 2022 season was a great one, what with Paul Goldschmidt’s MVP season, Albert Pujols’ record-setting home runs, Nolan Arenado’s heroics and Yadier Molina’s sendoff after a fabulous career.
But all glory is fleeting. That’s why last year’s thrills quickly faded in the face of this year’s failures.
Miracles do happen, and it unfortunately will take one to turn the season around. Either that or Cardinals fans will have embrace the perennial Cubs pledge: “Wait till next year.”