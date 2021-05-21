Jim Dey | Carle CEO: Vaccines working, so get the shot
It’s been a while since Carle Health CEO Dr. Jim Leonard was openly optimistic about bringing the yearlong coronavirus pandemic under control.
But if he’s not quite ebullient, Leonard is singing a different tune these days than he was six months ago.
“We said the vaccine was going to be a game-changer, and everything that is happening is reflective of that,” he said.
Actually, it’s what’s not happening that is the harbinger of good news. People are not being sickened by the coronavirus at the rates they were at the height of the pandemic.
The vaccines — developed in a full-court press by major drug companies — are working, with Leonard estimating a 90 to
95 percent rate of effectiveness.
Now, Leonard said, if the vaccine skeptics could be brought on board, the battle would be nearly over.
Leonard backed up his assertions with numbers.
Carle’s hospital system —
Urbana, Bloomington, Olney, Eureka and Hoopeston — had 41 coronavirus patients Wednesday. Of those, only one had been vaccinated.
Does that mean the vaccines are a silver bullet of sorts?
“That is exactly what it means,” Leonard said.
Even the small number of those who are vaccinated and contract the virus benefit. Leonard said their symptoms are “milder” and any hospitalizations are “much shorter.”
Roughly 80 percent of Illinois’ population age 65 and older has been vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Heath. Members of that age group as well as younger people with co-morbidities are considered particularly vulnerable to the virus.
The state health agency recently announced that “all Illinoisans 12 years of age and older are eligible” for vaccination.
Carle’s Urbana facility had 26 coronavirus patients Wednesday, seven of whom were in intensive care.
At its peak, the Urbana facility had roughly 70 coronavirus patients, many of whom were extremely ill and some of whom died.
While the vaccination numbers reflect good news, Leonard said they also illustrate a vexing problem that, if not addressed, means the coronavirus will continue to represent a health threat, even though it would be a diminished threat.
“We have a whole group of people who are still susceptible,” he said, referring to segments of the population who “have not gotten vaccinated for various reasons.”
He said Carle is “planning for” vaccine foes to become ill and be hospitalized for the next year, expressing frustration that what’s entirely avoidable appears inevitable.
“We got a miracle answer in less than a year, and some people refuse to accept it,” he said.
Vaccine skeptics include those who have had the virus and believe that leaves them immune. Leonard said it is true that those who have recovered do have some immunity, but at this point, experts do not know “how much immunity that a person has from having had COVID.”
As a consequence, precautionary vaccination is a potentially important additional protection.
Over the next six weeks, Leonard said he expects life to return, with some exceptions, to what it was pre-pandemic. He predicted doctors may recommend coronavirus booster shots sometime in the next 12 to 18 months.
Given all that has occurred over the past year, Leonard agreed that it’s important for government officials to conduct an after-action investigation to determine which methods used to combat the virus were successful and which were not.
For example, were the government-imposed lockdowns that devastated the economy, shut down schools and isolated people at home necessary?
Did widespread masking and social distancing have the desired effect?
He said it’s already clear that the virus is spread through the air, meaning that those who insist on cleaning items touched by others were taking futile action.
He said a study presided over by experts would be a “great opportunity to learn.”
“There are clearly things we could have done better,” Leonard said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.