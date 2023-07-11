Thanks to $3.8 billion in federal aid — much of it related to the coronavirus pandemic — Illinois collected a record-setting total of $53.1 billion in revenue for the just-completed 2022-23 fiscal year.
“The record levels of revenue are despite the volatility of General Funds receipts throughout much of FY 2023. Through the first two-thirds of the fiscal year, General Funds base revenues were $2.2 billion above” FY 22’s level, reported Eric Noggle, revenue manager for the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting & Accountability.
The 2022-23 fiscal year ran from July 1, 2022, to June 30.
General-funds revenues — primarily personal and corporate income taxes and sales taxes — are much discussed in Springfield because they reflect both the strength of the state’s economy and the extent to which Illinois can fund its budget.
Volatility is again at issue because the commission reported that in June, “General Funds base receipts fell $110 million” compared with the same month in 2022.
Federal aid, which is dwindling in the aftermath of the pandemic, again came to the rescue.
Noggle said “one-time transfers of federal dollars into the state’s General Funds” caused June 2023 revenue growth of $1.225 billion.
General-funds revenues have been up and down.
April revenues fell sharply, sending shock waves through legislators preparing the state budget for the fiscal year that begin July 1.
They bounced back in May but fell again in June.
Noggle, however, suggested there is no great cause for short-term concern about economic decline causing revenues to fall.
“Preliminary indications are that this monthly drop is mainly the result of timing of receipts (see May’s gains) rather than a declining trend in taxable income as employment and wage levels continue to show year-over-year improvement,” he stated.
The new 2023-24 fiscal year is less than two weeks old.
While the three big revenue sources (sales taxes and personal and corporate income taxes) were iffy in June, smaller tax sources like inheritance and liquor were up $69 million, from $153 million in June 2022 to $222 million in June 2023.
The 45 percent increase among the small tax sources was driven by what otherwise has been bad economic news — higher interest rates.
Income from interest on state funds and investments jumped from $10 million to $64 million.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell has been raising the federal funds rate steadily — from effectively zero to more than 5 percent — to try to bring inflation under control.
Inflation has moderated but is still well above Powell’s goal of 2 percent.
That’s why the Fed is expected to continue to raise interest rates that some economists fear will lead to a recession.
The much-predicted recession, however, has yet to arrive, even though the economy has slowed.
COGFA economist Benjamin Varner said the economy is expected to grow an anemic 1 percent during the current fiscal year.
At the same time, he indicated that the U.S. unemployment rate will rise slightly from its current rate of 3.7 percent.
“Real GDP growth is predicted to remain subdued as the unemployment rate is expected to rise somewhat as the economy works through various economic headwinds,” he said.
“It is anticipated that inflation will continue to fall, though not as fast or as smoothly, as many would like.”